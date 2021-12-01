Birmingham drug dealer was ordered to operate from pair of Fife houses

An error occurred. Please try again.

A serial cocaine dealer who was caught selling from two Levenmouth properties has been jailed again.

Kieran Carolan was sentenced to 32 months behind bars after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

HMP Perth inmate Carolan, originally from the West Midlands, was working for criminals to whom he had debts, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

Police broke into one property in Taylor Street, Methil from which Carolan operated and seized cash, scales and a key to a safe in a second property three miles away.

Also uncovered were burner phones which stored evidence of conversations about deals, ranging from £20 to £70.

Officers found £2,800 worth of cocaine within the safe at the second address.

Houses raided

Fiscal Depute Claire Bremner said: “At around about 11.30am on May 19, officers attended at the Taylor Street address in order to execute a search warrant.

“Entry was forced.”

Carolan was found inside the living room and police who searched him found £1,375 in cash in his trouser pocket.

He was arrested immediately and police began to scour the property.

Among the investigators’ haul was a clear plastic bag which contained white powder, although this later came back negative in a drugs test.

However, the scales which officers confiscated showed traces of cocaine after being further analysed.

Later that day, a second search warrant was executed at Wellshot Road in Kennoway.

Here, police found a safe which could be unlocked with the key they recovered at the Methil address.

They also found Carolan’s fingerprints on the back of the door.

Within the safe was 28.73 grammes of cocaine and £3,910 in cash.

Drug trade history

Defence solicitor David Bell told Sheriff Craig McSherry: “He recognises that custody is inevitable.

“He comes from the Birmingham area.

“In his teenage years, he got involved in abusing cocaine.”

Mr Bell explained Carolan had gained an apprenticeship in bricklaying but began working for his dealers to pay off debts.

He explained that in 2018, Carolan was jailed in Cardiff for being in possession of illicit substances with intent to supply them

Then aged just 18, Carolan was staying with another drug user on the condition he received two bags of heroin for free and £20 in cash every week.

Carolan was jailed for three and a half years but had not paid off his debts yet.

After being released, he was told to operate out of the properties in Levenmouth by his old bosses, Mr Bell explained.

“He was told to come to this area,” Mr Bell said.

“He was told addresses he could use.”

The 22-year-old admitted to supplying cocaine from properties in Methil’s Taylor Street and Wellshot Road in Kennoway between February 1 and May 12.