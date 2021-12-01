Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Birmingham drug dealer was ordered to operate from pair of Fife houses

By Ross Gardiner
December 1 2021, 2.35pm
Kieran Carolan, cocaine
Kieran Carolan was ordered to sell drugs in Fife.

A serial cocaine dealer who was caught selling from two Levenmouth properties has been jailed again.

Kieran Carolan was sentenced to 32 months behind bars after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

HMP Perth inmate Carolan, originally from the West Midlands, was working for criminals to whom he had debts, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

Police broke into one property in Taylor Street, Methil from which Carolan operated and seized cash, scales and a key to a safe in a second property three miles away.

Also uncovered were burner phones which stored evidence of conversations about deals, ranging from £20 to £70.

Officers found £2,800 worth of cocaine within the safe at the second address.

Houses raided

Fiscal Depute Claire Bremner said: “At around about 11.30am on May 19, officers attended at the Taylor Street address in order to execute a search warrant.

“Entry was forced.”

Carolan was found inside the living room and police who searched him found £1,375 in cash in his trouser pocket.

He was arrested immediately and police began to scour the property.

Among the investigators’ haul was a clear plastic bag which contained white powder, although this later came back negative in a drugs test.

However, the scales which officers confiscated showed traces of cocaine after being further analysed.

Later that day, a second search warrant was executed at Wellshot Road in Kennoway.

Here, police found a safe which could be unlocked with the key they recovered at the Methil address.

They also found Carolan’s fingerprints on the back of the door.

Within the safe was 28.73 grammes of cocaine and £3,910 in cash.

Drug trade history

Defence solicitor David Bell told Sheriff Craig McSherry: “He recognises that custody is inevitable.

“He comes from the Birmingham area.

“In his teenage years, he got involved in abusing cocaine.”

Mr Bell explained Carolan had gained an apprenticeship in bricklaying but began working for his dealers to pay off debts.

He explained that in 2018, Carolan was jailed in Cardiff for being in possession of illicit substances with intent to supply them

Then aged just 18, Carolan was staying with another drug user on the condition he received two bags of heroin for free and £20 in cash every week.

Carolan was jailed for three and a half years but had not paid off his debts yet.

After being released, he was told to operate out of the properties in Levenmouth by his old bosses, Mr Bell explained.

“He was told to come to this area,” Mr Bell said.

“He was told addresses he could use.”

The 22-year-old admitted to supplying cocaine from properties in Methil’s Taylor Street and Wellshot Road in Kennoway between February 1 and May 12.