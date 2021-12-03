Double rapist convicted of attacks in Dundee and Perthshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A double rapist is facing jail after a jury found him guilty of carrying out sex attacks on women in Dundee.

Darren Cameron was convicted of raping two different women on various occasions between 2011 and 2019 at addresses in the city and at a caravan park.

The 25-year-old denied committing the offences and stood trial at the High Court in Dundee.

However, a majority of jurors found Cameron, of Princes Street, Perth, guilty of raping the two women.

Cameron was cleared of two other charges during the course of his trial.

Remanded pending sentence

Judge Lord Summers remanded Cameron in custody ahead of sentencing next year.

He said: “You don’t have a serious record and I take account of your youth.

“In view of the verdict of the jury, I consider I should rescind bail and you will be remanded in custody.”

Cameron was found guilty of pinning the first woman down, performing a sex act on her and raping her to her injury.

This occurred on various occasions between September 1, 2011 and May 31, 2012 at an address in Dundee.

On various occasions between July 23 and September 8, 2019, Cameron raped the second woman at a different address in Dundee and at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Sentence was deferred on Cameron until January for a social work report to be compiled.

The case will next call at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Cameron was placed on the Sex Offenders Register following his conviction.