Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Double rapist convicted of attacks in Dundee and Perthshire

By Ciaran Shanks
December 3 2021, 1.31pm
Darren Cameron
Darren Cameron will be sentenced next month.

A double rapist is facing jail after a jury found him guilty of carrying out sex attacks on women in Dundee.

Darren Cameron was convicted of raping two different women on various occasions between 2011 and 2019 at addresses in the city and at a caravan park.

The 25-year-old denied committing the offences and stood trial at the High Court in Dundee.

However, a majority of jurors found Cameron, of Princes Street, Perth, guilty of raping the two women.

Cameron was cleared of two other charges during the course of his trial.

Remanded pending sentence

Judge Lord Summers remanded Cameron in custody ahead of sentencing next year.

He said: “You don’t have a serious record and I take account of your youth.

“In view of the verdict of the jury, I consider I should rescind bail and you will be remanded in custody.”

Cameron was found guilty of pinning the first woman down, performing a sex act on her and raping her to her injury.

This occurred on various occasions between September 1, 2011 and May 31, 2012 at an address in Dundee.

On various occasions between July 23 and September 8, 2019, Cameron raped the second woman at a different address in Dundee and at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Sentence was deferred on Cameron until January for a social work report to be compiled.

The case will next call at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Cameron was placed on the Sex Offenders Register following his conviction.

More from The Courier