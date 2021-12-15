Wednesday court round-up — Chisel and knife attack charges

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Wednesday court round-up.

Knife assault petition

James Jackson, 40, has appeared in court in connection with an alleged knife attack in the Fintry area of Dundee on December 14.

Gary Ledger was allegedly assaulted with a knife on a public pathway between Finella Terrace and Fintry Road, suffering severe injury and impairment as a result.

Jackson, of Inveresk Gardens, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and released Jackson on bail.

Perth drink-driver

A woman who drove drunk through Perth’s Letham area has been banned for two years.

Amanda McPhee admitted driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Officers spotted her Ford being driven on Letham Road at 3.20am on May 17 last year.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said the car was “weaving all over the road.”

Police pulled the car over and could smell alcohol.

They discovered that 34-year-old, of Whitecross, near Linlithgow, had an expired driver’s licence and no insurance.

She was driving her mother’s car and told police she believed she was insured.

At Perth Sheriff Court, McPhee admitted having 50 mics of alcohol in her system, above the limit of 22 mics.

Sheriff Francis Gill banned her from the road for two years and placed her under supervision for 18 months.

Football ban

Lifelong St Johnstone fan Cameron Lorimer has been banned from attending any matches in the UK for two years for “instigating” violence outside McDiarmid Park after his team’s historic league cup win in March.

Chisel threat allegation

A Forfar man appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court accused of threatening his ex-partner with a chisel.

Christopher Law, 38, allegedly banged on a window and threatened violence to his ex and her new partner, while brandishing a chisel.

The alleged incident happened at an address on Thornton Place, Forfar on December 14.

Law also stands accused of sending the woman obscene messages, carrying threats of violence, the day before the alleged incident.

He allegedly threatened the woman and made derogatory remarks towards her.

Law, of Grampian Park, Forfar, appeared on petition before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

The case was continued and he was bailed.

Dundee crack den

Wanted London criminal Rory Skinner-Headley ran a “safe house” for drug dealers in Dundee’s Pentland Crescent. The 26-year-old got involved to pay off debts and £8,000 of crack cocaine was found in the drug den he set up.

