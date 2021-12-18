Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee dog which bit woman in ‘one-off’ is saved from destruction

By Ciaran Shanks
December 18 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 18 2021, 9.59am
Rocco the husky
Rocco's offence was deemed a "one-off".

A husky that bit a woman in Dundee after previously ripping a man’s t-shirt has been saved from destruction.

First offender Leeanne Benn was ordered to pay compensation after her dog Rocco sank his teeth into the woman’s leg on August 3.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the dog ripped part of a man’s t-shirt while he was pulling out weeds.

“The accused left the entrance to the common close with two dogs,” fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said.

“The accused walked past the couple with both dogs and as she did, Rocco has bitten the bottom of the man’s t-shirt, causing it to tear.

“There was no injury. The accused continued to walk down the path and take the dogs for a walk.”

Dog bit woman’s leg

Benn was later confronted about Rocco’s behaviour by the woman involved.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “Rocco then lunged forward and bit her lower left leg below the knee.

“She has then fallen to the ground and emergency services were contacted.

“The accused took the two dogs back to her home address.

“The complainer sustained multiple puncture marks on her left leg.

“She was taken to accident and emergency but no further treatment was required.”

Benn, pled guilty to causing her dog to bite the woman.

Apology when dog struck again

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said Benn was apologising to the woman about the earlier incident before Rocco attacked her.

Sheriff George Way was provided with letters and a report which highlighted the dog’s good nature.

He said: “It seems to suggest the dog does not have a vicious instinct and it’s not one of the prohibited breeds.

“I am satisfied, it might be anthropic to say this, that it was out of character and I will deal with it in that way.”

Benn was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.