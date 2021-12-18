Dundee dog which bit woman in ‘one-off’ is saved from destruction

An error occurred. Please try again.

A husky that bit a woman in Dundee after previously ripping a man’s t-shirt has been saved from destruction.

First offender Leeanne Benn was ordered to pay compensation after her dog Rocco sank his teeth into the woman’s leg on August 3.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the dog ripped part of a man’s t-shirt while he was pulling out weeds.

“The accused left the entrance to the common close with two dogs,” fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said.

“The accused walked past the couple with both dogs and as she did, Rocco has bitten the bottom of the man’s t-shirt, causing it to tear.

“There was no injury. The accused continued to walk down the path and take the dogs for a walk.”

Dog bit woman’s leg

Benn was later confronted about Rocco’s behaviour by the woman involved.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “Rocco then lunged forward and bit her lower left leg below the knee.

“She has then fallen to the ground and emergency services were contacted.

“The accused took the two dogs back to her home address.

“The complainer sustained multiple puncture marks on her left leg.

“She was taken to accident and emergency but no further treatment was required.”

Benn, pled guilty to causing her dog to bite the woman.

Apology when dog struck again

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said Benn was apologising to the woman about the earlier incident before Rocco attacked her.

Sheriff George Way was provided with letters and a report which highlighted the dog’s good nature.

He said: “It seems to suggest the dog does not have a vicious instinct and it’s not one of the prohibited breeds.

“I am satisfied, it might be anthropic to say this, that it was out of character and I will deal with it in that way.”

Benn was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.