Benefits cheat did not disclose work at top Scottish school

A benefits cheat who conned the Department for Work and Pensions out of thousands while she worked at a leading private school has been placed under a curfew.

Jean Muir falsely obtained more than £7,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled while she was working at £32,000 a year Dollar Academy.

Muir, 56, admitted duping the benefits agency out of £7,459.57 by hiding the fact she was working at the school while claiming benefits.

She admitted that between May 23, 2017 and July 28, 2019 she was claiming money to which she was not entitled while working for Dollar Academy Trust.

Muir, of Ravenswood, Tillicoultry, admitted knowingly making false representations to the DWP by giving details of one employer but not mentioning her work at the school.

She obtained carer’s allowance as a benefit to which she was not entitled and was placed under a curfew for four months at Alloa Sheriff Court.

