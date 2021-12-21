Spitting Dundee thug’s ‘wee man syndrome’ was brought on by drink

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thug with “wee man syndrome” who drunkenly spat at police and threatened to torch an officer’s parents’ house has been jailed.

Lee McPherson was jailed for 20 months after admitting the attack.

Officers arrived at Pitkerro Drive just before 9.30am on July 9 after being alerted to a drunk man on nearby Alloway Street.

PCs Craig Sanderson and Melissa Roncone found McPherson carrying an open bottle of wine.

He initially handed over the bottle but became agitated, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Threats towards police

Family members came to assist the 29-year-old, who attempted to run away and then lay down on the pavement, refusing to get up.

Police attempted to get him into the rear of their van and McPherson, a HMP Glenochil inmate, spat at them.

He began ranting about a police officer he claimed to know and made threats at police HQ to burn their flat down.

He said: “I’ll get my friends to do it.

“That house is getting set on fire.

“I’m smashing that house.”

Despite continually being asked to be quiet, McPherson kept shouting a property’s address.

He admitted assaulting the officers by spitting on them and to acting in a threatening manner at the West Bell Street station.

Drink problem

His solicitor explained alcohol brings out McPherson’s “wee man syndrome”.

He said: “He has asked me to apologise to the court.

“He accepts what he said was reprehensible conduct.

“He was drunk.

“He wishes neither him nor his family any harm. It was empty threats.

“He had left his house. His niece had been having trouble with a neighbour.

“He was drunk and he was making his way home.

“It’s not drugs with Mr McPherson, it’s drink.”

Imprisoned

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael locked McPherson up, saying: “You have got a bad record of previous convictions.

“There’s no option here but a custodial sentence.

“Spitting at anybody is revolting.

“You made threats towards a police officer and towards his family.”

Earlier this year, McPherson was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court for a terrifying drunken attack on a woman at Clunie Loch, near Blairgowrie.

He received a 13 month sentence for pulling the woman to the waterside as she screamed in horror.