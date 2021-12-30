Fife social care officer admits domestic abuse

An error occurred. Please try again.

A social care officer from Fife has admitted subjecting a girlfriend to a course of controlling domestic abuse that lasted nearly seven months.

Calvin Gray, 25, “constantly” checked the location of his now-former partner and repeatedly looked through her mobile phone.

He repeatedly accused her of speaking to other men during what was described as was a “course of abusive behaviour”.

Gray, of Cairneyhill, admitted he also tried to restrict the woman from seeing her friends, repeatedly sent her abusive emails, and then, despite being warned not to make any further contact, sent her further unwanted emails and a letter.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Gray pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner or ex-partner, contrary to domestic abuse laws.

The incidents were said to have taken place between November 22, 2020 and June 5, 2021 at an address in Polmont, Stirlingshire.

A further allegation that he tried to stop the woman working as a fitness instructor was dropped by the prosecution.

Sheriff Eric Brown said: “I’m going to call for reports.”

Solicitor Ian Beatson, defending, said: “I expected as much.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until February 3 for a criminal justice background report, and continued Gray’s bail.

According to Gray’s Facebook, he is a social care officer with a private-sector Scottish care service provider.