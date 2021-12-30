Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife social care officer admits domestic abuse

By Tim Bugler
December 30 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 30 2021, 9.26am
Calvin Gray, mobile phone
Calvin Gray repeatedly checked his partner's phone.

A social care officer from Fife has admitted subjecting a girlfriend to a course of controlling domestic abuse that lasted nearly seven months.

Calvin Gray, 25, “constantly” checked the location of his now-former partner and repeatedly looked through her mobile phone.

He repeatedly accused her of speaking to other men during what was described as was a “course of abusive behaviour”.

Gray, of Cairneyhill, admitted he also tried to restrict the woman from seeing her friends, repeatedly sent her abusive emails, and then, despite being warned not to make any further contact, sent her further unwanted emails and a letter.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Gray pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner or ex-partner, contrary to domestic abuse laws.

The incidents were said to have taken place between November 22, 2020 and June 5, 2021 at an address in Polmont, Stirlingshire.

A further allegation that he tried to stop the woman working as a fitness instructor was dropped by the prosecution.

Sheriff Eric Brown said: “I’m going to call for reports.”

Solicitor Ian Beatson, defending, said: “I expected as much.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until February 3 for a criminal justice background report, and continued Gray’s bail.

According to Gray’s Facebook, he is a social care officer with a private-sector Scottish care service provider.

