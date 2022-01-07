Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League star says Fife paedophile who racially abused him should get longer prison sentence

By Ross Gardiner
January 7 2022, 4.31pm Updated: January 7 2022, 4.38pm
Mr Bonasie reacted on Twitter to the sentencing.
International footballer Yannick Bolasie said the racist who abused him online should have been given a longer sentence for possessing child abuse material.

Kirk Thompson’s cache of sick images and videos were discovered in a police raid on his Kirkcaldy home.

His private Instagram message to Mr Bolasie, calling him the N-word was also found on his phone.

It had been sent just the night before.

On Thursday, Thompson was jailed for a year, including a four-month sentence for the racist abuse to be served concurrently.

Mr Bolasie, who previously branded Thompson a “rat” and “keyboard warrior”, wrote on Twitter: “Caught with underage content of kids…good riddance, should have been longer”.

Yannick Bolasie Twitter reaction to Kirk Thompson sentencing.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard on Thursday how Thompson had lost a bet and sent the abusive message to Mr Bolasie, then starring on-loan for Middlesborough from Everton, on March 9, 2020.

Mr Bolasie, 32, shared the content with his 35,000 Twitter followers and added his own message, stating: “Something seriously wrong with people… Keyboard warriors” and added a rat emoji.

 

Later that day, police found four clips featuring children a device of Thompson’s – two of them in the most serious category of abuse material.

The court later heard the 22-year-old, of Ravens Craig, had been chatting about abuse with fellow perverts on an encrypted service.

He pled guilty to three charges – possession of indecent images of children, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children, and sending a racist message.

As well as the prison sentence, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Mr Bolasie, who has also played for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, now plays as a winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor.

He has played 48 times for DR Congo, scoring nine goals.

In a reply to his Tweet, he was asked how often he gets such abuse.

He said: “Got it a lot a few years ago”.

