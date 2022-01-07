Premier League star says Fife paedophile who racially abused him should get longer prison sentence

International footballer Yannick Bolasie said the racist who abused him online should have been given a longer sentence for possessing child abuse material.
Kirk Thompson’s cache of sick images and videos were discovered in a police raid on his Kirkcaldy home.
His private Instagram message to Mr Bolasie, calling him the N-word was also found on his phone.
It had been sent just the night before.
On Thursday, Thompson was jailed for a year, including a four-month sentence for the racist abuse to be served concurrently.
Mr Bolasie, who previously branded Thompson a “rat” and “keyboard warrior”, wrote on Twitter: “Caught with underage content of kids…good riddance, should have been longer”.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard on Thursday how Thompson had lost a bet and sent the abusive message to Mr Bolasie, then starring on-loan for Middlesborough from Everton, on March 9, 2020.
Mr Bolasie, 32, shared the content with his 35,000 Twitter followers and added his own message, stating: “Something seriously wrong with people… Keyboard warriors” and added a rat emoji.
Later that day, police found four clips featuring children a device of Thompson’s – two of them in the most serious category of abuse material.
The court later heard the 22-year-old, of Ravens Craig, had been chatting about abuse with fellow perverts on an encrypted service.
He pled guilty to three charges – possession of indecent images of children, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children, and sending a racist message.
As well as the prison sentence, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.
Mr Bolasie, who has also played for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, now plays as a winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor.
He has played 48 times for DR Congo, scoring nine goals.
In a reply to his Tweet, he was asked how often he gets such abuse.
He said: “Got it a lot a few years ago”.
— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 6, 2022