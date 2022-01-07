Premier League star says Fife paedophile who racially abused him should get longer prison sentence

An error occurred. Please try again.

International footballer Yannick Bolasie said the racist who abused him online should have been given a longer sentence for possessing child abuse material.

Kirk Thompson’s cache of sick images and videos were discovered in a police raid on his Kirkcaldy home.

His private Instagram message to Mr Bolasie, calling him the N-word was also found on his phone.

It had been sent just the night before.

On Thursday, Thompson was jailed for a year, including a four-month sentence for the racist abuse to be served concurrently.

Mr Bolasie, who previously branded Thompson a “rat” and “keyboard warrior”, wrote on Twitter: “Caught with underage content of kids…good riddance, should have been longer”.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard on Thursday how Thompson had lost a bet and sent the abusive message to Mr Bolasie, then starring on-loan for Middlesborough from Everton, on March 9, 2020.

Mr Bolasie, 32, shared the content with his 35,000 Twitter followers and added his own message, stating: “Something seriously wrong with people… Keyboard warriors” and added a rat emoji.

Later that day, police found four clips featuring children a device of Thompson’s – two of them in the most serious category of abuse material.

The court later heard the 22-year-old, of Ravens Craig, had been chatting about abuse with fellow perverts on an encrypted service.

He pled guilty to three charges – possession of indecent images of children, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children, and sending a racist message.

As well as the prison sentence, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Mr Bolasie, who has also played for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, now plays as a winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Çaykur Rizespor.

He has played 48 times for DR Congo, scoring nine goals.

In a reply to his Tweet, he was asked how often he gets such abuse.

He said: “Got it a lot a few years ago”.