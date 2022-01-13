Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee bus driver caught with most extreme level of child abuse material

By Kirsty McIntosh
January 13 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 13 2022, 10.40am
Abdul Radwan
Adbul Radwan,

A former bus driver from Dundee was caught with pictures of adults abusing children as young as three.

Abdul Radwan was found to have images involving adults abusing children, as well as sexual activity between minors.

All of the images were rated at category A – the most serious – or category B and involved children between the ages of three and five.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police raided the 58-year-old’s address in Fife while his wife was alone at home.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said: “The locus was the home address of the accused.

“At around 8.50am in September 9, 2020 officers of the police service of Scotland executed a search warrant at the locus.

“They were allowed into the address by the accused’s wife, who was home alone.

“At 9.10am the accused arrived at the locus and was made aware of the inquiry.

“He provided his mobile phone and password.

“He stated he had not stored indecent images on any other device at the address.”

First offender

Radwan’s phone was found to contain five category A images as well as three category B images.

The images featured both male and female children and were inaccessible to the user.

Defence agent Andrew Seggie said Radwan has lost his job driving buses since the offences came to light.

He said that Radwan appeared before the court as a first offender.

Radwan, of Ladywell Avenue, Dundee, admitted creating indecent images of children at an address in Glenrothes between May 2016 and September 2020.

A plea of not guilty to a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image of a male and a horse was accepted by the Crown.

Radwan was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and sentence was deferred for reports.

