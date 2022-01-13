Former Dundee bus driver caught with most extreme level of child abuse material

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former bus driver from Dundee was caught with pictures of adults abusing children as young as three.

Abdul Radwan was found to have images involving adults abusing children, as well as sexual activity between minors.

All of the images were rated at category A – the most serious – or category B and involved children between the ages of three and five.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police raided the 58-year-old’s address in Fife while his wife was alone at home.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said: “The locus was the home address of the accused.

“At around 8.50am in September 9, 2020 officers of the police service of Scotland executed a search warrant at the locus.

“They were allowed into the address by the accused’s wife, who was home alone.

“At 9.10am the accused arrived at the locus and was made aware of the inquiry.

“He provided his mobile phone and password.

“He stated he had not stored indecent images on any other device at the address.”

First offender

Radwan’s phone was found to contain five category A images as well as three category B images.

The images featured both male and female children and were inaccessible to the user.

Defence agent Andrew Seggie said Radwan has lost his job driving buses since the offences came to light.

He said that Radwan appeared before the court as a first offender.

Radwan, of Ladywell Avenue, Dundee, admitted creating indecent images of children at an address in Glenrothes between May 2016 and September 2020.

A plea of not guilty to a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image of a male and a horse was accepted by the Crown.

Radwan was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and sentence was deferred for reports.