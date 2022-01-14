Perth drink-driver caught after assaulting girlfriend over tossed cigarettes

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth man who attacked his girlfriend after she threw away his cigarettes was later caught drink-driving.

John Paterson’s night descended into chaos after a row with his then-partner at her home in Auchterarder.

She criticised him for his lack of motivation to quit smoking and tossed his cigarettes out the front door.

Paterson, who had been drinking wine and cider, retaliated by pushing the woman, causing her to fall to the floor.

A neighbour overheard the commotion and gave Paterson a lift home to Perth.

However, the 30-year-old decided to drive back down the A9.

He took his flatmate’s car keys and set off in his Vauxhall Astra, which was parked outside.

Officers, who were investigating the assault, stopped Paterson near Broxden Roundabout after he had driven just a few yards from Weavers Well Crescent.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and found to be almost three times the legal limit (62 mics/22).

Relationship ‘broken down’

Paterson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted assaulting the woman at Strathallan Court on November 14.

He pled guilty to driving his flatmate’s car without his consent and driving with alcohol in his system.

Sheriff William Wood told Paterson: “Clearly things got out of hand.

“It is unfortunate that someone like you finds yourself in this position.

“I really hope that this is the first and last time we will see you in court.”

Paterson, of Weavers Well Crescent, was fined £900.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.

His solicitor told the court the relationship with his former partner had “completely broken down”.

“When he was taken home, that should have been the end of it,” she said.

“He is mortified about appearing in court.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the victim was asked about the imposition of a non-harassment order but she felt it was unnecessary.