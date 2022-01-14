Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth drink-driver caught after assaulting girlfriend over tossed cigarettes

By Jamie Buchan
January 14 2022, 10.26am Updated: January 14 2022, 3.43pm
John Paterson was traced by police near the Broxden Rounadbout, Perth
A Perth man who attacked his girlfriend after she threw away his cigarettes was later caught drink-driving.

John Paterson’s night descended into chaos after a row with his then-partner at her home in Auchterarder.

She criticised him for his lack of motivation to quit smoking and tossed his cigarettes out the front door.

Paterson, who had been drinking wine and cider, retaliated by pushing the woman, causing her to fall to the floor.

A neighbour overheard the commotion and gave Paterson a lift home to Perth.

However, the 30-year-old decided to drive back down the A9.

He took his flatmate’s car keys and set off in his Vauxhall Astra, which was parked outside.

Officers, who were investigating the assault, stopped Paterson near Broxden Roundabout after he had driven just a few yards from Weavers Well Crescent.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and found to be almost three times the legal limit (62 mics/22).

Relationship ‘broken down’

Paterson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted assaulting the woman at Strathallan Court on November 14.

He pled guilty to driving his flatmate’s car without his consent and driving with alcohol in his system.

Sheriff William Wood told Paterson: “Clearly things got out of hand.

“It is unfortunate that someone like you finds yourself in this position.

“I really hope that this is the first and last time we will see you in court.”

Paterson, of Weavers Well Crescent, was fined £900.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.

His solicitor told the court the relationship with his former partner had “completely broken down”.

“When he was taken home, that should have been the end of it,” she said.

“He is mortified about appearing in court.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the victim was asked about the imposition of a non-harassment order but she felt it was unnecessary.

