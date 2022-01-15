Terrified abuse victim texted friend for help from inside locked cupboard as police searched brute’s Forfar flat

An error occurred. Please try again.

A terrified woman texted a friend for help from inside a locked cupboard as police searched the flat of her abusive boyfriend in Forfar.

Daniel Christopher, 35, appeared from custody, having been remanded pending trial for a near-six-month campaign of abuse.

The court heard how he and the complainer had only been in a relationship for three months when the abuse started.

On numerous occasions Christopher would grab the woman’s throat, yell at her, spit on her face and grab her phone from her.

At one point, after police were called to his Don Road flat, his victim had to text for help from inside a locked cupboard.

The terrified woman messaged a friend, “I’m in the cupboard, they haven’t found me yet”, as officers made their way through the property.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he would yell names at her, calling her “trash” and saying she would not be able to find other partners.

She told police he showed signs of extreme jealousy and would repeatedly use language to “put her down”.

After he slapped her on the face on April 19 he screamed at her “you deserved that”.

In another callous act, Christopher poured coconut milk over his victim’s hair after she had washed it.

She told police she had begged him to stop.

The court heard Christopher had committed similar offences.

Letter of apology

In mitigation, his defence solicitor Billy Watt said: “Mr Christopher has shown significant signs of remorse.

“He is keen to put this all behind him.

“His stay in prison has made him focus on his future.

“He has written a letter of apology to the complainer.”

Sentencing Christopher to two years’ supervision, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “I have taken into account what has been said by your solicitor, your previous convictions, the letter you have written and the criminal and social work reports.

“It is clear you have previous convictions for analogous offences.

“Domestic abuse is a serious issue and you will be placed on a specialist programme.

“I could impose a custodial sentence but the period you have spent on remand is close to what I could sentence you to.”

Litany of crimes

Christopher pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour abusive to his former partner by acting in a coercive and controlling manner between February 1 and July 20.

He was repeatedly aggressive, grabbed her phone, poured milk on her head, wrestled her, put his knee on her face, repeatedly spat in her face, struck her, detained her against her will, locked her in a cupboard, called her names and punched and slapped her.

He also admitted several bail breaches and possessing £200 worth of cannabis.

He was released from custody on condition he take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme.

He must remain under the supervision of social workers for two years and inform them of any intimate relationship he enters.

All accommodation he resides in must be approved by the social work department.