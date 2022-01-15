Terrified abuse victim texted friend for help from inside locked cupboard as police searched brute’s Forfar flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Terrified abuse victim texted friend for help from inside locked cupboard as police searched brute’s Forfar flat

By Paul Malik
January 15 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 15 2022, 9.09am
Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar Sheriff Court.

A terrified woman texted a friend for help from inside a locked cupboard as police searched the flat of her abusive boyfriend in Forfar.

Daniel Christopher, 35, appeared from custody, having been remanded pending trial for a near-six-month campaign of abuse.

The court heard how he and the complainer had only been in a relationship for three months when the abuse started.

On numerous occasions Christopher would grab the woman’s throat, yell at her, spit on her face and grab her phone from her.

At one point, after police were called to his Don Road flat, his victim had to text for help from inside a locked cupboard.

The terrified woman messaged a friend, “I’m in the cupboard, they haven’t found me yet”, as officers made their way through the property.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he would yell names at her, calling her “trash” and saying she would not be able to find other partners.

She told police he showed signs of extreme jealousy and would repeatedly use language to “put her down”.

After he slapped her on the face on April 19 he screamed at her “you deserved that”.

In another callous act, Christopher poured coconut milk over his victim’s hair after she had washed it.

She told police she had begged him to stop.

The court heard Christopher had committed similar offences.

Letter of apology

In mitigation, his defence solicitor Billy Watt said: “Mr Christopher has shown significant signs of remorse.

“He is keen to put this all behind him.

“His stay in prison has made him focus on his future.

“He has written a letter of apology to the complainer.”

Sentencing Christopher to two years’ supervision, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “I have taken into account what has been said by your solicitor, your previous convictions, the letter you have written and the criminal and social work reports.

“It is clear you have previous convictions for analogous offences.

“Domestic abuse is a serious issue and you will be placed on a specialist programme.

“I could impose a custodial sentence but the period you have spent on remand is close to what I could sentence you to.”

Litany of crimes

Christopher pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour abusive to his former partner by acting in a coercive and controlling manner between February 1 and July 20.

He was repeatedly aggressive, grabbed her phone, poured milk on her head, wrestled her, put his knee on her face, repeatedly spat in her face, struck her, detained her against her will, locked her in a cupboard, called her names and punched and slapped her.

He also admitted several bail breaches and possessing £200 worth of cannabis.

He was released from custody on condition he take part in a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme.

He must remain under the supervision of social workers for two years and inform them of any intimate relationship he enters.

All accommodation he resides in must be approved by the social work department.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]