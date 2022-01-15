Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie says Montrose still targeting SURVIVAL ahead of table-topping clash with Cove Rangers

By Scott Lorimer
January 15 2022, 8.00am
Montrose travel to Cove Rangers in a top of the table clash.

His side may be going in to a top of the table clash against Cove Rangers but Stewart Petrie is insisting his Montrose team is seeking three points to help ensure their survival.

The Gable Endies travel north to the Balmoral Stadium to face the league leaders who are on an eight-game winning streak and haven’t lost a game since October.

But Mo are also in decent form and their unbeaten league run stretches back even further to September.

Securing status

Although a chance to close the gap on the leaders is welcome, gaffer Petrie says that is not why they want the three points just yet.

“All I’m looking at is trying to get as far away from the bottom of the table as we possibly can,” he told Courier Sport.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes his side are in for another close game against Cove.

“Today is no different, we’re looking to build on our points.

“Yes, it would be nice to beat Cove and close the gap, but ultimately our first goal is trying to secure our League One status.

“Until that’s mathematically secure, around the 45-point mark, that will be our main aim.”

Montrose and Cove the teams to beat

Both Montrose and Cove are the teams to beat in the division this season, but the previous two meetings have ended as all square with little to separate them.

Petrie feels it could be a similar story today but knows his side has the quality to beat their opponents.

“We’ve always had close games against Cove and we expect it to be no different,” he said.

Montrose and Cove have faced off twice already this season but nothing has separated them.

“Paul is doing fantastically. To win eight straight league games in any division is an unbelievable achievement.

“But it has been an unbelievable effort from our guys to go from September to now without losing a league game.

“The league is so competitive that, if you don’t turn up you don’t win. It’s as simple as that.”

Full bench

Other than long term casualties, Petrie will have the luxury of a full squad and bench to choose from the first time in a while.

Martin Rennie, Lewis Milne and Kerr Waddell remain out while Craig Johnston sits out due to illness.

Striker Craig Johnston misses out due to illness.

“For the first time in months we’ll actually have a full bench, which seems unusual,” he said.

“I can’t remember when we last fielded six outfield subs, so that will give us some options.

“We’ve got a good squad and, once everybody is fit if we get to that stage and Covid free, then I’ll have the unenviable task of leaving people out and in the stands which is the worst part of being a manager.”

