Stewart Petrie says Montrose still targeting SURVIVAL ahead of table-topping clash with Cove Rangers

His side may be going in to a top of the table clash against Cove Rangers but Stewart Petrie is insisting his Montrose team is seeking three points to help ensure their survival.

The Gable Endies travel north to the Balmoral Stadium to face the league leaders who are on an eight-game winning streak and haven’t lost a game since October.

But Mo are also in decent form and their unbeaten league run stretches back even further to September.

Securing status

Although a chance to close the gap on the leaders is welcome, gaffer Petrie says that is not why they want the three points just yet.

“All I’m looking at is trying to get as far away from the bottom of the table as we possibly can,” he told Courier Sport.

“Today is no different, we’re looking to build on our points.

“Yes, it would be nice to beat Cove and close the gap, but ultimately our first goal is trying to secure our League One status.

“Until that’s mathematically secure, around the 45-point mark, that will be our main aim.”

Montrose and Cove the teams to beat

Both Montrose and Cove are the teams to beat in the division this season, but the previous two meetings have ended as all square with little to separate them.

Petrie feels it could be a similar story today but knows his side has the quality to beat their opponents.

“We’ve always had close games against Cove and we expect it to be no different,” he said.

“Paul is doing fantastically. To win eight straight league games in any division is an unbelievable achievement.

“But it has been an unbelievable effort from our guys to go from September to now without losing a league game.

“The league is so competitive that, if you don’t turn up you don’t win. It’s as simple as that.”

Full bench

Other than long term casualties, Petrie will have the luxury of a full squad and bench to choose from the first time in a while.

Martin Rennie, Lewis Milne and Kerr Waddell remain out while Craig Johnston sits out due to illness.

“For the first time in months we’ll actually have a full bench, which seems unusual,” he said.

“I can’t remember when we last fielded six outfield subs, so that will give us some options.

“We’ve got a good squad and, once everybody is fit if we get to that stage and Covid free, then I’ll have the unenviable task of leaving people out and in the stands which is the worst part of being a manager.”