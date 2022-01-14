Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Remorseless Romanian rapist from Arbroath will be deported following conviction

By Paul Malik
January 14 2022, 2.00pm Updated: January 14 2022, 2.33pm
Valentin Lovin
Valentin Lovin was jailed for five years

A remorseless rapist from Tayside has been told he will be deported to Romania after being convicted of attacking a woman.

Valentin Lovin, 31, was found guilty of rape and assault in December.

Lovin, of Marketgait, Arbroath, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Because of his lack of convictions, reports had been requested Lady Haldane following his trial last year.

The High Court in Dundee heard he remained convinced, while speaking with social workers following his conviction, that his victim had been open to taking part in “sexual activity”.

His attitude showed a lack of understanding about consent, the court was told.

Valentin Lovin split his time between Arbroath and Dumfries

In mitigation, David Moggach QC told the court Lovin had no analogous offences and had maintained a good work ethic while in the UK, working between Arbroath and Dumfries when required.

He said: “Lovin came to this country from Romania in 2017 to secure employment.

“He is single, 31, and he lived between Arbroath and Dumfries.

“He has one, minor, road traffic offence conviction.

“It must be accepted he has been convicted and the court will impose a custodial sentence.

“With that in mind, I do point out his good work ethic and he does struggle with English.

“It is also inevitable at the conclusion of his sentencing he will be deported back to Romania.”

No understanding of consent

Lady Haldane said Lovin had not learned from the experience because he still fails to recognise the fact the woman he raped had not consented to his actions.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, she said: “On December 17, 2021 you were convicted of rape and assault.

“You have never before served a period of imprisonment.

“I was obliged then to order criminal and social work reports.

“That report makes clear you believed your victim was open to sexual activity.

Valentin Lovin

“You persisted to have full sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“It shows a complete lack of understanding of consent.

“I cannot take into account any remorse you might feel because of this.

“I do take into account your strong and consistent record of employment and you have no analogous convictions.

“I recognise this conviction will have a significant impact on you.

“But nothing can take away the fact rape is rightly regarded as one of the most serious crimes to come before the court.”

Lovin was found guilty at trial in Glasgow High Court of raping and assaulting a woman in Annan on November 17, 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]