Remorseless Romanian rapist from Arbroath will be deported following conviction

A remorseless rapist from Tayside has been told he will be deported to Romania after being convicted of attacking a woman.

Valentin Lovin, 31, was found guilty of rape and assault in December.

Lovin, of Marketgait, Arbroath, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Because of his lack of convictions, reports had been requested Lady Haldane following his trial last year.

The High Court in Dundee heard he remained convinced, while speaking with social workers following his conviction, that his victim had been open to taking part in “sexual activity”.

His attitude showed a lack of understanding about consent, the court was told.

In mitigation, David Moggach QC told the court Lovin had no analogous offences and had maintained a good work ethic while in the UK, working between Arbroath and Dumfries when required.

He said: “Lovin came to this country from Romania in 2017 to secure employment.

“He is single, 31, and he lived between Arbroath and Dumfries.

“He has one, minor, road traffic offence conviction.

“It must be accepted he has been convicted and the court will impose a custodial sentence.

“With that in mind, I do point out his good work ethic and he does struggle with English.

“It is also inevitable at the conclusion of his sentencing he will be deported back to Romania.”

No understanding of consent

Lady Haldane said Lovin had not learned from the experience because he still fails to recognise the fact the woman he raped had not consented to his actions.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, she said: “On December 17, 2021 you were convicted of rape and assault.

“You have never before served a period of imprisonment.

“I was obliged then to order criminal and social work reports.

“That report makes clear you believed your victim was open to sexual activity.

“You persisted to have full sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“It shows a complete lack of understanding of consent.

“I cannot take into account any remorse you might feel because of this.

“I do take into account your strong and consistent record of employment and you have no analogous convictions.

“I recognise this conviction will have a significant impact on you.

“But nothing can take away the fact rape is rightly regarded as one of the most serious crimes to come before the court.”

Lovin was found guilty at trial in Glasgow High Court of raping and assaulting a woman in Annan on November 17, 2019.