Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth air ambulance has record year in 2021 as Scotland emerges from Covid lockdowns

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 14 2022, 2.24pm Updated: January 14 2022, 2.50pm
SCAA
Medics at the SCAA base in Scone.

The air ambulance team at Perth recorded its busiest-ever year in 2021 with demand growing as the country emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), based at Scone, was called into action 325 times last year.

Just under one in five of the charity’s calls were to the Tayside region.

SCAA also has a base in Aberdeen and, between both locations, there were 810 call-outs – a 76% rise on 2020, when people largely stayed at home due to coronavirus.

SCAA at a call-out in the Angus Glens.

David Craig, SCAA chief executive, admits the demand last year was higher than anticipated.

He said: “We expected to become increasingly busy as the country returned to some semblance of normality following lockdown, but the demands on our two helicopters and rapid response vehicles have been considerable throughout 2021.

“The fact that three-quarters of our airlifted patients were flown to one of the country’s four major trauma centres shows the high-acuity trauma our crews are dealing with.”

The air ambulance had a record year in 2021.

Incidents last year included airlifting a walker from Fife’s Lomond Hills, going to the aid of a horse rider who had fallen at a Fife farm, and helping a man who had fallen from a ladder in Angus.

The two air ambulances visited 15 different hospitals last year, as far south as Newcastle, while July was the service’s busiest month.

Just over a quarter of incidents were attended by SCAA’s on-ground paramedics, who were called to 219 emergencies in their rapid response vehicles.

‘Speed and level of care has proven life-saving’

Mr Craig added: “Deploying with a specialist doctor-led team on 111 occasions has allowed us to deliver advanced critical care straight to the accident or emergency scene.

SCAA’s speed and level of care have proven to be life-saving and our crews’ impressive work – during another challenging year – has seen us delivering more emergency care than ever before which reflects the demand for our service.

“It’s been a trying year for everyone, but our amazing supporters kept the charity in their hearts throughout, with their ongoing generosity enabling SCAA to take more care, more quickly to more people throughout the whole of Scotland than ever before.”

Driver who killed popular teacher and rugby player Adam Pattinson as he cycled near Perth faces lengthy prison sentence

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier