Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Fife’s Lomond Hills

By Jake Keith
November 3 2021, 9.05am Updated: November 3 2021, 9.20am
An air ambulance at the scene of a rescue in the Lomond Hills, Fife
The woman was airlifted from the area after slipping and injuring her leg.

A woman has been airlifted from the Lomond Hills in Fife after injuring her leg in a fall.

Scottish Mountain Rescue teams rushed to the area after receiving a call from the stricken walker at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Medical volunteers from the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team were first on the scene after using data from the casualty’s phone to find her.

Woman unable to walk following slip

It is believed she slipped on a steep area at West Lomond and called emergency services after struggling to walk.

Kev Mitchell, volunteer and communications officer with Ochils MRT, says she was rescued within two hours.

He said: “The location was not too difficult to find.

“The technology we have now means we can do a phone find if someone calls in with a smart phone and has GPS enabled.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in flight
Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance helicopter attended the rescue.

“That meant we knew she was on the west side of West Lomond.”

The rescue involved teams from Tayside Mountain Rescue Team and Police Scotland along with the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance at Scone.

She was treated by volunteer doctors at the scene before being placed on a stretcher and transferred to the air ambulance just before 3pm.

About 15 people were involved in the rescue.

Walkers urged to be aware of conditions

Mr Mitchell added: “The team doctors went up first and found she’d suffered a lower leg injury.

“We then got her into a bivvy bag (a waterproof bag providing shelter) and rather than have a long, protracted carry out, we thought it best to get further help.

“She was carried to an area where the helicopter could land and take her off the hill.

“The weather has obviously been quite bad recently with a lot of rain, meaning it’s very slippy underfoot.

“Steep grass can become very hazardous.

“We’d encourage folk to just be aware of the weather conditions and be careful.”

Woman suffers broken bones in fall at Elie Chain Walk

