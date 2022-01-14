Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath winger hit with Scottish FA notice of complaint for nine alleged gambling offences

By Alan Temple
January 14 2022, 2.38pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.05pm
Arbroath winger Gavin Swankie has been issued with a notice of complaint following nine alleged breaches of Scottish FA gambling regulations.

The charges span a period over the last decade, including the current campaign.

Swankie is charged with seven breaches of rule 31 which states: “No club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match.”

A further two historic violations of rules 22 (2012/13) and 33 (2013/14) are alleged, which also relate to betting on football.

A preliminary date of February 18 has been set for the Scottish FA hearing, which will take place over Zoom, as has become customary for disciplinary matters.

Should Swankie be found guilty, punishments range from a ‘lower end’ three-match ban to the ‘top end’ punishment of a 16-game suspension.

Swankie in action

Swankie’s notice of complaint was one of FOURTEEN issued by the Scottish FA on Friday; all related to alleged gambling offences.

Newly appointed Morton manager Dougie Imrie, Cove Rangers assistant manager Gordon Young and five different Elgin players — Adrian Sopel, Conor O’Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper and Thomas McHale — were among those charged.

Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT), Rabin Omar (Stirling Albion), James McGowan (Albion Rovers), Bryan Gilfillan (Threave Rovers), Ashley Ballam (Strathspey Thistle) and Robert Scott (Deveronvale) will also face hearings.

New deal

Swankie, 38, recently signed a new contract which keeps him at Gayfield until the end of the season.

He is currently in his 13th campaign with the Lichties, having made more than 200 appearances over four spells with his home-town club.

Swankie helped Arbroath win the old Division Three title in 2011 and lift the League 1 trophy in 2019.

However, the versatile forward has seen first-team opportunities limited for table-topping Arbroath this term, playing just nine times.

A favourite in Angus for many years, Swankie was a hero at Station Park during his five-year stint with Forfar Athletic. He has also turned out for Dundee and St Johnstone.

