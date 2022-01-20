Dundee man chased, kicked and spat on people during ‘anti-establishment’ Riverside rampage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who chased a jogger and spat in the face of a random stranger during a bizarre 20-minute rampage on Dundee’s Waterfront has been ordered to stay indoors overnight for a year.

Lindsay Hutcheson, chased a cyclist, kicked a passer-by and attacked an elderly couple during a city centre incident which he claimed was an “anti-establishment” act.

Hutcheson, 56, has been ordered to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am each day for a year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray also placed him under a conduct requirement to make sure he takes any medication he is prescribed for his mental health issues.

The court heard when police officers caught up with him, Hutcheson was carrying a saw and told them: “I only kicked a guy up the backside.”

Anti-establishment shouts

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “About 12.05pm on Monday 16 November 2020, the complainer was walking past the train station and saw the accused shouting and stuttering.

“He walked towards her, stood in her personal space and was shouting directly at her.

“He was shouting about anti-establishment.

“He was less than a metre from her when he leaned forward and intentionally spat on her.

“The saliva hit the complainer on her jacket collar.

“The accused walked back over the dual carriageway towards the V&A museum, causing vehicles to stop or to swerve to avoid him.”

Police contacted

Hutcheson told another witness he would fight him and hurled a torrent of foul-mouthed abuse at him outside the tourist attraction.

“The accused had spittle hanging from his mouth and his behaviour was concerning to the witness, who felt threatened,” Mr Kerr said.

“The accused chased after a person who was on their bike and turned and ran towards a female witness.

“She ran over four lanes of traffic in order to get away from the accused.

“She managed to run away from him and contacted the police.

“Another member of the public came forward and said they had just been kicked by the accused.

“The accused then confronted a couple with a pram.

“The male was very assertive and told the accused to leave. The accused walked off.

“Another witness was having lunch in her vehicle in the car park at the Mecca Bingo.

“She saw the accused shouting aggressively and walking towards the train station.

“She saw the accused kick out towards a female jogger as she ran past the train station.

“The jogger moved to avoid the accused.

“He kicked out once towards the jogger’s stomach area.

“She saw him follow the jogger then punch out towards an elderly couple.”

‘I only kicked someone up the backside’

Mr Kerr told the court a number of police units arrived and when Hutcheson was traced at 12.25pm he was carrying a saw he had found.

Hutcheson told police: “I kicked a guy up the backside. I only kicked someone up the backside.”

Hutcheson, from Dundee, admitted attacking a woman by spitting on her and assaulting members of the public by punching and kicking them on November 16, 2020.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and walking across four lanes of traffic, causing drivers to swerve and stop, as well as chasing people and having a saw.

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said Hutcheson had travelled to England to find his daughter but had been rejected prior to the incident.

He said he had made himself homeless and stopped taking medication during lockdown.