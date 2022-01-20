Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre announce exciting spring season

By Gayle Ritchie
January 20 2022, 12.11pm
The Children, a gripping story of two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles, is coming to Dundee Rep in March.
The Children, a gripping story of two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles, is coming to Dundee Rep in March.

From football to Kafka, nuclear science to climate crisis – the spring 2022 season of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre live and digital shows offer a unique reflection on modern society.

Both companies are thrilled to reveal 10 new productions and confirm that a new musical version of Cinderella by Lynda Radley and Michael John McCarthy will be their 2022 festive offering.

Dundee Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton directs the Scottish premiere of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, a gripping story of two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles.

This brilliant play took London and New York by storm in 2017 and was hailed as one of the top three in The Guardian’s recent Best Theatre shows of the 21st Century.

Meanwhile Sally Reid returns to the Rep to direct the world premiere of The Bookies by Michael Burnett and Joseph McCann, a black comedy thriller set in a rundown Edinburgh betting shop.

Scene from The Life and Times.

After wowing audiences in 10 countries, Scottish Dance Theatre brings the magic of The Life and Times back to REP STUDIOS as a hybrid performance presented simultaneously to audiences in the theatre and at home. Conceived by artistic director Joan Clevillé the show is a surreal dance journey set to a sumptuous baroque soundtrack.

The company is also delighted to announce a brand new commission with internationally acclaimed choreographer Meytal Blanaru. Ray explores the themes of connection and emergence.

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre artistic team.

Marking a big milestone for the company directed by associate directors (Engage) Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore, Dundee Rep Young Company presents its new devised work and its first major production: the world premiere of Optimism, a show about being young and having hope for the future against all odds – climate change, Brexit, financial crisis.

Alongside work produced by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre’s ensembles, the spring season also features a range of exciting new productions made in Scotland.

Following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2017, The Gardener, part-theatrical conversation, part-personal memoir, returns to offer an intimate portrait of all the minor triumphs and major tribulations of amateur gardening, and of a life-time spent in love.

Created by Vanishing Point in 2020 to rave reviews, Matthew Lenton offers his take on Kafka’s The Metamorphosis while National Theatre of Scotland and Capital Theatres co-produce the return to the James Playes with James IV – Queen of the Night by Rona Munro. PAST-inuous from Farah Saleh and collaborators offers a reflection on the ongoing Palestinian refugee crisis through a live interactive dance performance with an international in-person and digital cast.

Madness’ frontman Suggs visits Dundee to share stories from his almost half a century long music career while Horse McDonald celebrates 30th anniversary of her ground-breaking album, The same sky.

Suggs.

And in comedy, the unmissable Jack Docherty and Craig Hill are back in town to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Andrew Panton said: “The challenges we have faced over these last 22 months have inspired us to find new ways to invest in, create and share high-quality work with our communities.

“We are determined to weather the pandemic storm; continuing to adapt and deliver inspiring, impactful, and innovative work for our audiences, both in-person here in Dundee and digitally throughout the world on REP STUDIOS.

“Together with our audience’s support, we are excited to begin 2022 with a new and exciting season of work. We look forward to welcoming you back to Dundee Rep Theatre this season.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier