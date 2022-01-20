Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre announce exciting spring season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From football to Kafka, nuclear science to climate crisis – the spring 2022 season of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre live and digital shows offer a unique reflection on modern society.

Both companies are thrilled to reveal 10 new productions and confirm that a new musical version of Cinderella by Lynda Radley and Michael John McCarthy will be their 2022 festive offering.

Dundee Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton directs the Scottish premiere of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, a gripping story of two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles.

This brilliant play took London and New York by storm in 2017 and was hailed as one of the top three in The Guardian’s recent Best Theatre shows of the 21st Century.

Meanwhile Sally Reid returns to the Rep to direct the world premiere of The Bookies by Michael Burnett and Joseph McCann, a black comedy thriller set in a rundown Edinburgh betting shop.

After wowing audiences in 10 countries, Scottish Dance Theatre brings the magic of The Life and Times back to REP STUDIOS as a hybrid performance presented simultaneously to audiences in the theatre and at home. Conceived by artistic director Joan Clevillé the show is a surreal dance journey set to a sumptuous baroque soundtrack.

The company is also delighted to announce a brand new commission with internationally acclaimed choreographer Meytal Blanaru. Ray explores the themes of connection and emergence.

Marking a big milestone for the company directed by associate directors (Engage) Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore, Dundee Rep Young Company presents its new devised work and its first major production: the world premiere of Optimism, a show about being young and having hope for the future against all odds – climate change, Brexit, financial crisis.

Alongside work produced by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre’s ensembles, the spring season also features a range of exciting new productions made in Scotland.

Following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2017, The Gardener, part-theatrical conversation, part-personal memoir, returns to offer an intimate portrait of all the minor triumphs and major tribulations of amateur gardening, and of a life-time spent in love.

Created by Vanishing Point in 2020 to rave reviews, Matthew Lenton offers his take on Kafka’s The Metamorphosis while National Theatre of Scotland and Capital Theatres co-produce the return to the James Playes with James IV – Queen of the Night by Rona Munro. PAST-inuous from Farah Saleh and collaborators offers a reflection on the ongoing Palestinian refugee crisis through a live interactive dance performance with an international in-person and digital cast.

Madness’ frontman Suggs visits Dundee to share stories from his almost half a century long music career while Horse McDonald celebrates 30th anniversary of her ground-breaking album, The same sky.

And in comedy, the unmissable Jack Docherty and Craig Hill are back in town to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Andrew Panton said: “The challenges we have faced over these last 22 months have inspired us to find new ways to invest in, create and share high-quality work with our communities.

“We are determined to weather the pandemic storm; continuing to adapt and deliver inspiring, impactful, and innovative work for our audiences, both in-person here in Dundee and digitally throughout the world on REP STUDIOS.

“Together with our audience’s support, we are excited to begin 2022 with a new and exciting season of work. We look forward to welcoming you back to Dundee Rep Theatre this season.”