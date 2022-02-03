Perth sex attacker may never be freed from prison after murder bid, judge rules By Grant McCabe February 3 2022, 11.08am Updated: February 3 2022, 3.29pm Brandon Bloice [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Thursday court round-up — 119mph past road workers and bat attack Soldier acquitted of Dundee sex attack is branded rapist in landmark legal ruling Knifeman doused Perth family’s front door with lighter fluid and tried to start fire Would-be killer locked up for life for attempted murder of woman walking home