Home News Courts

Fife dad shouted ‘Nazi’ jibe and racist slur during violent struggle with police

By Jamie McKenzie
February 7 2022, 3.19pm Updated: February 7 2022, 4.06pm
Leon Mitchell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A Fife dad has called a police officer a “Nazi” during a racially-charged tirade.

Leon Mitchell, 30, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by making offensive and racist remarks at a property in Cowdenbeath’s Station Road in the early hours of January 29, 2020.

He further pleaded guilty to struggling violently with two police constables who responded to the incident.

The row is thought to have erupted over a noise complaint.

Sheriff Alison Michie told Mitchell, of Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline, he had pleaded guilty to “serious offences” before issuing him with a £360 fine at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Told to calm down

Senior procurator fiscal depute, Azrah Yousaf, told the court police were called to a property around 12.40am.

They went inside and found Mitchell alone, with alcohol and broken crockery on the floor.

Ms Yousaf said Mitchell “made a jump” for one officer and was told to calm down.

He “started to lash out” and both officers placed him in handcuffs.

More officers were called to help take Mitchell to the police station.

He was heard using the words “f***ing black b*****s” and “you are a f***ing Nazi.”

Painkillers

Defence lawyer, Aimee Allan, said Mitchell had a broken arm in a cast and was on painkillers at the time of the incident.

She said her client understands police were called in relation to a noise complaint and accepts acting as described in the charges.

Miss Allan said: “He understands it was an error on his part.”

