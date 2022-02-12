Jilted Fifer called social worker a ‘reptilian-skulled remedial level repugnant rat b*****d’ in email

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scorned Burntisland man unleashed a tirade of abuse towards a Fife Council social worker, calling her a “reptilian-skulled remedial level repugnant rat b*****d.”

Philip Elrick appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted sending the local authority employee a series of threatening emails.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio told Elrick he could send him to prison, warning that he was “in a position of considerable seriousness.”

The 31-year-old’s solicitor said his client’s behaviour was “indicative of a man who’s had some sort of meltdown.”

Abusive emails

The court heard that between October 27 and November 16, 2020, Elrick behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards the council worker at Kirkcadly Town House.

He emailed her multiple times.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer explained that the employee had previous dealings with Elrick and his partner.

“There seems to be some umbrage taken by the accused,” Mr van der Scheer said.

“The accused used an email address to send an email to the social worker calling her a retard.”

Elrick called her a “sleazy slimy b*tch.”

In two further emails, he called her a “reptilian-skulled remedial level repugnant rat b*****d” and stated “now you will pay the price.”

He emailed: “You won’t know where or when but you’ll pay dearly for this unwanted interference.

“Watch your back, b*tch,” Elrick added.

Mr van der Scheer said the social worker felt these threats could be real and contacted police.

Pre-emptive police call

The court heard that in an earlier incident on July 5, Elrick breached court orders not to approach his former partner when he met her in the town’s Kirkton Drive.

A social worker met the two together and knew they were supposed to be apart, so phoned the police.

The court heard that Elrick, of Nicol Drive, made a pre-emptive call to officers stating the social worker was about to make a “malicious” report.

In another incident in November that year, Elrick struggled with his former partner on a bed in his home.

The woman had gone to bed after an argument but at around 1am, Elrick arrived in the bedroom.

He popped the lenses out of her glasses which cut her on the forehead.

Elrick further admitted a breach of the peace in February 2021, when he struggled with the woman in his home.

He also admitted sending offensive and alarming messages to his ex in November that year.

They included threats to self-harm and threats of violence.

Meltdown

Solicitor David Cranston said his client’s behaviour was “indicative of a man who’s had some sort of meltdown.”

He said: “It makes him a very compatible candidate for intervention.

“He needs an attitude adjustment more than most.”

For the breach of the peace in February 2021 and the messages to his ex, Elrick was placed on a 7pm to 7am curfew for 110 days and made subject to a two-year supervision order.

Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentenced until April 7 on the other three matters.

The sheriff noted that “in itself,” the court had to take the social worker abuse “exceedingly seriously.”

He said he would postpone Elrick’s “day of reckoning” to test his compliance.

He said Elrick showed a “considerable lack of reality.”

“The matter in terms of the social worker, I take extremely seriously,” the sheriff said.

“Ultimately, he can’t conduct himself in this way.”

Addressing Elrick, he said: “You are in a position of considerable seriousness.

“I could impose a prison sentence. That would be exceedingly unpleasant for you.

“I think I have enough scope here to give you the opportunity to help matters for yourself.

“The direction of travel is very alarming from your point of view.”