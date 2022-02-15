Fife hotel’s head chef ‘permanently disfigured’ after heat lamp attack in kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife hotel’s head chef ‘permanently disfigured’ after heat lamp attack in kitchen

By Ross Gardiner
February 15 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 15 2022, 8.11am
David Brown swung a kitchen heat lamp at Drummond's Hotel in Markinch.
David Brown swung a kitchen heat lamp at Drummond's Hotel in Markinch.

The head chef at a Fife hotel was followed into his kitchen and brutally assaulted by a drunken customer.

David Brown beat cook Kenneth Penaluna with his own heat lamp at the Drummond’s Hotel in Markinch.

Mr Penaluna was left severely injured and permanently disfigured as a result of the assault in early 2020.

Brown appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted carrying out the attack.

Steak pie ordered

The court heard he had been drinking at the hotel throughout the day on February 25, 2020.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland said that Mr Penaluna had only taken up the role as head chef a week before.

Mr Hilland said: “Mr Penaluna was due to finish at 9pm.

“The accused had been drinking in the hotel bar most of the day.”

As the night progressed and the kitchen was approaching closing time, 31-year-old Brown ordered a steak pie for his girlfriend who was en route the the Balbirnie Street hotel.

Mr Penaluna plated up and sat down for a drink after his shift had finished.

When Brown’s partner arrived at about 9.20pm, she indicated she didn’t want the steak pie.

Mr Penaluna came over and offered to cook her something else.

Cut to face required stitches

Brown, of Muirfield Drive in Glenrothes, identified the chef as someone he had a grievance with and followed him into the kitchen.

He challenged the chef about whether or not he knew his sister.

In front of the assistant manager, Brown swung a kitchen heat lamp at Mr Penaluna.

The lamp struck the chef on the left eyebrow and left him with a four centimetre laceration which required stitches.

Mr Penaluna also sustained a half centimetre cut to the bridge of his nose.

The glass from the lamp came out and shattered as a result of the impact.

In a police interview just over a week later, first offender Brown accepted that he swung the lamp at Mr Penaluna.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing until March 14 for reports and released Brown on bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]