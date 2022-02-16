‘Totally obsessed’ Perth stalker ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

‘Totally obsessed’ Perth stalker ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

By Gordon Currie
February 16 2022, 2.00pm
Glenn Law at Perth Sheriff Court
Glenn Law at Perth Sheriff Court

A stalker who crept into his victim’s home several times over a period of weeks has been ordered to stay away from her for two years.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Glenn Law had become “totally obsessed” with his former partner and pestered her for more than a month.

The court was told that he posted a message to his ex to brag that he had been in her home looking for her while she was out.

Law, 36, from Perth, told his former girlfriend he could not move on and was considering killing himself if they did not get back together.

He entered her property when she was out and sent her a message on WhatsApp saying he had been in the property to hunt for her.

On another occasion, he asked his ex about a car he had seen “more than once” parked on her driveway and gave the impression he had been monitoring her.

‘Totally obsessed’

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “The complainer’s driveway is not visible from the main road, which meant he had to have been on the complainer’s property.”

The woman had ended the three-year relationship in April 2020 and told Law to stop contacting her after he phoned and told her he had been to Kinnoull Hill to kill himself.

Ms Lewis said: “The accused said he was totally obsessed with the complainer and he couldn’t let go or move on.”

Law admitted a charge of causing fear or alarm by engaging in a course of contact towards his ex-partner between 11 April and 19 May last year.

The court was told that Law’s behaviour may have been affected by medication he was taking at the time.

‘Considerable’ impact on victim

His solicitor said: “He has come off the medication and he now feels much better.”

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told the court: “The complainer was spoken to and confirmed she is in favour of a non-harassment order for as long as possible.”

Sheriff William Wood fined Law £900 and told him: “The cumulative effect on the complainer would have been considerable.”

