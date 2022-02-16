‘Totally obsessed’ Perth stalker ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stalker who crept into his victim’s home several times over a period of weeks has been ordered to stay away from her for two years.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Glenn Law had become “totally obsessed” with his former partner and pestered her for more than a month.

The court was told that he posted a message to his ex to brag that he had been in her home looking for her while she was out.

Law, 36, from Perth, told his former girlfriend he could not move on and was considering killing himself if they did not get back together.

He entered her property when she was out and sent her a message on WhatsApp saying he had been in the property to hunt for her.

On another occasion, he asked his ex about a car he had seen “more than once” parked on her driveway and gave the impression he had been monitoring her.

‘Totally obsessed’

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “The complainer’s driveway is not visible from the main road, which meant he had to have been on the complainer’s property.”

The woman had ended the three-year relationship in April 2020 and told Law to stop contacting her after he phoned and told her he had been to Kinnoull Hill to kill himself.

Ms Lewis said: “The accused said he was totally obsessed with the complainer and he couldn’t let go or move on.”

Law admitted a charge of causing fear or alarm by engaging in a course of contact towards his ex-partner between 11 April and 19 May last year.

The court was told that Law’s behaviour may have been affected by medication he was taking at the time.

‘Considerable’ impact on victim

His solicitor said: “He has come off the medication and he now feels much better.”

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told the court: “The complainer was spoken to and confirmed she is in favour of a non-harassment order for as long as possible.”

Sheriff William Wood fined Law £900 and told him: “The cumulative effect on the complainer would have been considerable.”