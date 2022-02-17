Luvians Bottle Shop getaway driver jailed after £34,000 St Andrews raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The getaway driver of a London gang which stole more than £34,000 of alcohol from one of Scotland’s most prestigious wine shops has been jailed.

Andrei-Gregore Zaboloteanu was sentenced to 18 months for his part in the “planned” theft of alcohol from Luvians Bottle Shop in St Andrews in May 2020.

The masked crooks ripped the security alarm from the wall of the Market Street store before making off with bags of high-priced wines and spirits.

Zaboloteanu is the only person who has been caught in connection with the raid.

He was found at his Luton home after CCTV footage picked up his Mercedes van, used as a getaway vehicle.

The 33-year-old’s period in prison was reduced from two years after he pled guilty to stealing the alcohol from the shop on May 24.

Luvians specialises in high quality whiskies, wines and spirits and Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the brand has won several awards.

Botched reverse parking caught on CCTV

The camera caught Zaboloteanu’s botched attempts at reverse parking the van outside the shop entrance.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “At around 7pm on May 23, business concluded for the day and the manager left the premises.

“The alarm was set before leaving.

“At 11.10am the next day, the witness returned to the locus and immediately realised the front door was ajar.

“Numerous shelves were empty of alcohol that had been there the previous evening.

“The witness found the alarm had been ripped from the wall and was lying on the shop floor.”

Police attended and viewed the CCTV, which showed other men helping Zaboloteanu park the van.

Zaboloteanu then got out of the driver’s seat and assisted his accomplices in “carrying and dragging” large bags of stolen alcohol.

The video footage showed Zaboloteanu driving the van away, while the remaining thieves ran along South Street and off-camera.

Tracked to home in Luton

Detectives from Tayside, assisted by officers from Bedfordshire, managed to track Zaboloteanu to his home on Downs Road, Luton.

A search warrant was executed and bottles of alcohol worth £836.99 were recovered.

After being cautioned and charged, Zaboloteanu replied: “No, it’s not true.”

Defence solicitor Frank Moore told Dundee Sheriff Court prison had been difficult for Zaboloteanu since he was remanded in November last year.

His partner had given birth just before he was locked up.

He said: “He seems to have become involved in this but his involvement in the planning of it was very limited.

“This was a situation where he had got himself in debt and life was difficult for him at the time.

“He has a small record for dishonesty, none of which resulted in a custodial sentence.

“He has ways accepted his involvement in this – he pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.”

Drug debt leads to jail

Sentencing Zaboloteanu, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “It is clear to me this was a planned activity and you were involved I planning it, taking part as the driver.

“Your motivation for doing so was you got yourself into financial debt through drugs.

“You have a record, including theft but you have never been to jail.

“I have taken into account what has been said by Mr Moore but this is a serious offence, which calls for a custodial sentence.”