‘Devastated’ family of Fife dad who died suddenly look to complete garden makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Devastated’ family of Fife dad who died suddenly look to complete garden makeover

By Alasdair Clark
February 17 2022, 2.36pm Updated: February 17 2022, 10.27pm
Martin's family are fundraising to complete the garden makeover.
Martin's family are fundraising to complete the garden makeover.

The family of a Fife dad who died suddenly in January have asked for help to complete a garden makeover project he started with his sons.

Kirkcaldy man Martin Rodger died on January 21, leaving his young family, including sons Jaxon, seven, and Xander, five, devastated.

The 40-year-old had started a garden renovation project with the youngsters, and his family are keen to complete it to give the children somewhere to remember their dad.

Janette, gran to Jaxon and Xander, has launched a fundraiser to get help to complete the project at the family home.

So far they have raised more than £1,700 from loved ones and kind-hearted locals, support that has given the family comfort during such a difficult time.

Fife dad who died suddenly Martin Rodger
Xander (left), Jaxon and Martin (right)

Janette told The Courier: “Martin was a landscaper himself and he had started this.

“Two of the people he worked with have come to see the garden and they are going to give the labour for free, so it’s just the cost of the material.

“There are so many things wrong [with the garden], but there are so many kind people out there ready to help.

“It really helps the boys to know kindness exists just now.”

Martin started the garden makeover with his sons before he died.

The boys had started the project with Martin one weekend when their mum Denni was at work.

Janette says Jaxon took taken on the role of “gaffer”, organising his dad and brother, while Xander was a “grafter”.

She says the boys had planned to create a track round the garden with a sandbox and a fire pit for marshmallow roasting.

They also wanted to create a seating area for their mum and tyre swing for Frankie, the family pet dog.

Jannette says Xander is a “grafter” like his dad.

Janette hopes that finishing the project will make her grandsons feel close to their dad.

She added: “It will be like he is fulfilling his promise from heaven that the garden will get fixed.

“I want them to have something substantial to do that will help them through the grief process.”

Fife cancer patients form ‘unbreakable bond’ sharing hair-saving device during chemotherapy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier