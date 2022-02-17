‘Devastated’ family of Fife dad who died suddenly look to complete garden makeover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a Fife dad who died suddenly in January have asked for help to complete a garden makeover project he started with his sons.

Kirkcaldy man Martin Rodger died on January 21, leaving his young family, including sons Jaxon, seven, and Xander, five, devastated.

The 40-year-old had started a garden renovation project with the youngsters, and his family are keen to complete it to give the children somewhere to remember their dad.

Janette, gran to Jaxon and Xander, has launched a fundraiser to get help to complete the project at the family home.

So far they have raised more than £1,700 from loved ones and kind-hearted locals, support that has given the family comfort during such a difficult time.

Janette told The Courier: “Martin was a landscaper himself and he had started this.

“Two of the people he worked with have come to see the garden and they are going to give the labour for free, so it’s just the cost of the material.

“There are so many things wrong [with the garden], but there are so many kind people out there ready to help.

“It really helps the boys to know kindness exists just now.”

The boys had started the project with Martin one weekend when their mum Denni was at work.

Janette says Jaxon took taken on the role of “gaffer”, organising his dad and brother, while Xander was a “grafter”.

She says the boys had planned to create a track round the garden with a sandbox and a fire pit for marshmallow roasting.

They also wanted to create a seating area for their mum and tyre swing for Frankie, the family pet dog.

Janette hopes that finishing the project will make her grandsons feel close to their dad.

She added: “It will be like he is fulfilling his promise from heaven that the garden will get fixed.

“I want them to have something substantial to do that will help them through the grief process.”