Boys, 12 and 15, charged with assault of police officer in Crieff

Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been charged with the assault of a police officer in Crieff.

An investigation has been launched in the town following reports of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and disorder involving a number of young people.

The incident, which resulted in the alleged attack on the officer, happened in the Leadenflower Court area on Wednesday.

Further inquiries as part of an investigation into the incident remain ongoing, a force spokesperson says.

Crieff deals with ‘disruptive’ anti-social behaviour

It comes after a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Crieff in recent months that officers say have had a “disruptive” impact on the community.

Inspector Nicky Forrester says police are working to encourage young people not to take part in such behaviour.

“We are aware of a number of anti-social behaviour incidents involving young people in Crieff in recent months and the obvious disruptive effect it has had on the local community,” she said.

“I want to reassure the public that we are committed to working with our local authority partners to encourage young people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action when necessary.

“Anyone with information on recent events should report these to police by calling 101.”