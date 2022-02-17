Boys, 12 and 15, charged with assault of police officer in Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Boys, 12 and 15, charged with assault of police officer in Crieff

By Alasdair Clark
February 17 2022, 2.44pm
Leadenflower Court, Crieff, where a police officer was allegedly assaulted
Leadenflower Court, Crieff, where a police officer was allegedly assaulted. Image: Google.

Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been charged with the assault of a police officer in Crieff.

An investigation has been launched in the town following reports of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and disorder involving a number of young people.

The incident, which resulted in the alleged attack on the officer, happened in the Leadenflower Court area on Wednesday.

Further inquiries as part of an investigation into the incident remain ongoing, a force spokesperson says.

Crieff deals with ‘disruptive’ anti-social behaviour

It comes after a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Crieff in recent months that officers say have had a “disruptive” impact on the community.

Inspector Nicky Forrester says police are working to encourage young people not to take part in such behaviour.

Police are investigating.

“We are aware of a number of anti-social behaviour incidents involving young people in Crieff in recent months and the obvious disruptive effect it has had on the local community,” she said.

“I want to reassure the public that we are committed to working with our local authority partners to encourage young people away from this kind of behaviour, but will take appropriate action when necessary.

“Anyone with information on recent events should report these to police by calling 101.”

