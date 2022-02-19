Blood-soaked man begged police to shoot him in Rattray standoff which made child throw up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Rattray man begged police to shoot him in a blood-soaked, six-hour standoff, which made a neighbouring child physically sick.

Perth Prison inmate Kenneth Douglas appeared by video link to admit six charges including some relating a tense stand-off with police at his Rattray home.

Douglas, 39, drew police negotiators, armed officers and dog handlers during a meltdown at Craighall Place on August 5.

He admitted that initially he had carried a samurai sword in various locations in the town and had been spotted with it outside the Scotmid store on Hatton Road.

Douglas had entered earlier to buy two bottles of cider and had been ranting about “going away for 15 years” for killing a police officer.

He had been short by a couple of pence, fiscal depute Matthew Kerr explained but the store attendant could see he had blood on him and wanted him out the shop so sold him the booze.

Outside the store, Douglas told a witness “I need the jail, I need 15 years” before showing the handle of a blade in the waistband of his trousers.

A samurai sword was propped up against the shop.

He began waving the sword above his head, with the cider in his other hand.

Home siege

At 5pm that evening, Douglas was heard by witnesses at his house, shouting about being owed £2,000.

Police arrived and could hear Douglas shouting from within, asking officers to “shoot him in the head” or he would take his own life.

Douglas began throwing items out of the window and smashing up his property, including the sword.

Witnesses were described as being frightened and one child was reported as being “physically sick” due to fear.

Douglas barricaded both the front and back door of his end-of-terrace home and left briefly, while police had tasers readied.

He returned inside and threw a beam and a metal chair out of the window at police, making “numerous” threats to kill officers.

Neighbours were told to stay indoors and Douglas threatened to pour boiling water and sugar over any officer who tried to enter the building.

Throughout the siege, Douglas was seen to be covered in blood.

He smashed windows at the property and used the glass to slash his own skin.

By 11.20pm, officers grew concerned by Douglas suddenly going quiet so broke in and found him in the kitchen.

Douglas shouted “just shoot me” as police again readied tasers.

Shortly after midnight, he kicked PC Gary Polson to the body. The officer was not injured.

Police later stated in an official statement there was “absolutely no danger” to the public.

Journey to Dundee

Douglas was placed in the back of a marked police van and taken to Ninewells hospital.

While in the van, he told officers: “See when I get your address, you’ll f***ing regret it. I’ll f***ing shoot your bairns.”

Douglas made threats to kill officers’ families, children and dogs.

He became agitated and began spitting.

From Ninewells, he was taken to West Bell Street station, where he was kept under constant observation.

He spat at PC Connor Stewart, striking him on the arm and chest.

Officers were able to shut the cell door but Douglas again managed to spit at them through the service hatch.

He laughed and told officers he had AIDS and Hepatitis, before calling officers “p**fs.”

Admittance

At Perth Sheriff Court, Douglas pled guilty to carrying an offensive weapon at Hatton Road, Ferguson Park Road and David Douglas Road in Rattray.

He admitted acting in a threatening manner at his home and assaulting police officers.

He also admitted acting in a threatening manner at police HQ and making offensive remarks and threats of violence towards officers’ families.

Douglas also pled guilty to acting threateningly on another occasion.

On April 1, he repeatedly shouted, swore and spat on the ground in a police van while he was being taken to Ninewells.

Again on this date, he made threats of violence towards police and called one officer a “p*ki b*****d.”

‘Clearly not well’

His solicitor David Holmes said: “This is a case where a psychiatric report would be appropriate.

“He clearly is not well.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie ordered reports and Douglas was remanded, pending sentence on April 6.

In 2018, Douglas was jailed for a six-hour standoff with police in Alyth.

On that occasion, again smeared in blood, he brandished an axe and threatened to “set fire to everyone.”