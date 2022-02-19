Blood-soaked man begged police to shoot him in Rattray standoff which made child throw up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blood-soaked man begged police to shoot him in Rattray standoff which made child throw up

By Ross Gardiner
February 19 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 19 2022, 9.05am
Craighall Place, Rattray
Kenneth Douglas's home was left in disrepair.

A Rattray man begged police to shoot him in a blood-soaked, six-hour standoff, which made a neighbouring child physically sick.

Perth Prison inmate Kenneth Douglas appeared by video link to admit six charges including some relating a tense stand-off with police at his Rattray home.

Douglas, 39, drew police negotiators, armed officers and dog handlers during a meltdown at Craighall Place on August 5.

He admitted that initially he had carried a samurai sword in various locations in the town and had been spotted with it outside the Scotmid store on Hatton Road.

Douglas had entered earlier to buy two bottles of cider and had been ranting about “going away for 15 years” for killing a police officer.

He had been short by a couple of pence, fiscal depute Matthew Kerr explained but the store attendant could see he had blood on him and wanted him out the shop so sold him the booze.

Outside the store, Douglas told a witness “I need the jail, I need 15 years” before showing the handle of a blade in the waistband of his trousers.

A samurai sword was propped up against the shop.

He began waving the sword above his head, with the cider in his other hand.

Home siege

At 5pm that evening, Douglas was heard by witnesses at his house, shouting about being owed £2,000.

Police arrived and could hear Douglas shouting from within, asking officers to “shoot him in the head” or he would take his own life.

Police negotiators, firearms officers and a dog squad all attended.

Douglas began throwing items out of the window and smashing up his property, including the sword.

Witnesses were described as being frightened and one child was reported as being “physically sick” due to fear.

Douglas barricaded both the front and back door of his end-of-terrace home and left briefly, while police had tasers readied.

Douglas hurled abuse from his window.

He returned inside and threw a beam and a metal chair out of the window at police, making “numerous” threats to kill officers.

Neighbours were told to stay indoors and Douglas threatened to pour boiling water and sugar over any officer who tried to enter the building.

Throughout the siege, Douglas was seen to be covered in blood.

He smashed windows at the property and used the glass to slash his own skin.

Douglas used glass from the windows he smashed to cut himself.

By 11.20pm, officers grew concerned by Douglas suddenly going quiet so broke in and found him in the kitchen.

Douglas shouted “just shoot me” as police again readied tasers.

Shortly after midnight, he kicked PC Gary Polson to the body. The officer was not injured.

Police later stated in an official statement there was “absolutely no danger” to the public.

Journey to Dundee

Douglas was placed in the back of a marked police van and taken to Ninewells hospital.

While in the van, he told officers: “See when I get your address, you’ll f***ing regret it. I’ll f***ing shoot your bairns.”

Douglas made threats to kill officers’ families, children and dogs.

He became agitated and began spitting.

West Bell Street police headquarters
Kenneth Douglas continued her vile abuse at police headquarters in Dundee.

From Ninewells, he was taken to West Bell Street station, where he was kept under constant observation.

He spat at PC Connor Stewart, striking him on the arm and chest.

Officers were able to shut the cell door but Douglas again managed to spit at them through the service hatch.

He laughed and told officers he had AIDS and Hepatitis, before calling officers “p**fs.”

Admittance

At Perth Sheriff Court, Douglas pled guilty to carrying an offensive weapon at Hatton Road, Ferguson Park Road and David Douglas Road in Rattray.

He admitted acting in a threatening manner at his home and assaulting police officers.

He also admitted acting in a threatening manner at police HQ and making offensive remarks and threats of violence towards officers’ families.

Craighall Place, Rattray street sign
Neighbours were instructed to stay indoors.

Douglas also pled guilty to acting threateningly on another occasion.

On April 1, he repeatedly shouted, swore and spat on the ground in a police van while he was being taken to Ninewells.

Again on this date, he made threats of violence towards police and called one officer a “p*ki b*****d.”

‘Clearly not well’

His solicitor David Holmes said: “This is a case where a psychiatric report would be appropriate.

“He clearly is not well.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie ordered reports and Douglas was remanded, pending sentence on April 6.

In 2018, Douglas was jailed for a six-hour standoff with police in Alyth.

On that occasion, again smeared in blood, he brandished an axe and threatened to “set fire to everyone.”

