Marston’s say Arbroath hotel and restaurant plan for former Seaforth site is still on the menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospitality chain Marston’s says it remains committed to bringing a hotel and restaurant to the former Seaforth site in Arbroath.

It is more than 15 years since the landmark building was destroyed by an early morning blaze.

And a series of proposals to redevelop the Dundee Road site since the 2006 inferno have failed to progress.

But in 2018, Angus councillors gave Marston’s the go ahead for a 24-bedroom hotel on the cleared site.

The plans include a 150-seat restaurant.

They were widely welcomed locally after years of the eyesore site blighting the area.

However, in 2020, forecourt giant Euro Garages came up with a fresh bid for a filling station, shop and drive thru on the site close to Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park.

They said they would buy the land if the plans received the green light.

But ruled out putting a hotel back on it because they said the sums did not stack up.

The Seaforth saga’s latest chapter

Marston’s have come back to Angus Council for an extension of the provisional licence granted by Angus licensing board in August 2018.

And it’s been accompanied by a pledge the company still plans to go ahead with the coronavirus-delayed hotel development.

“Marston’s are a substantial company with quite a pipeline of premises and they move in and out of schedules as one might expect for a company of its size with developments across the country,” the firm’s agent told the Angus board.

“The reason for the application is principally Covid-related.

“In March 2020 the whole sector was thrown into a great downturn.

“In addition, pipelines and people to actually build the premises were all challenges my client faced.

He added: “In essence, they are seeking a two-year extension.”

What are the chances of it going ahead?

Authority leader and Arbroath councillor David Fairweather quizzed the Marston’s representative on the prospects of the plan progressing.

The agent responded: “My clients have instructed me to extend the application, we’ve incurred the cost involved.

“If it was a site they weren’t interested in at all then I don’t suspect they would be making such an application.

“I don’t want to mislead the board and say that there isn’t a possibility of it being reflected on at some time in the future.

“At the moment though, our intention is to proceed.”

Arbroath councillor Alex King said: “I welcome this.

“I understand exactly where Marston’s find themselves as a result of Covid.

“Having stood watching the flames coming through the roof of the old Seaforth this has been a long time coming.

“I hope it will be sooner rather than later that Marston’s implement this application and build the premises they promised.”