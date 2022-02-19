Marston’s say Arbroath hotel and restaurant plan for former Seaforth site is still on the menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Marston’s say Arbroath hotel and restaurant plan for former Seaforth site is still on the menu

By Graham Brown
February 19 2022, 8.05am
Arbroath's Seaforth Hotel was gutted by a blaze in 2006.
Hospitality chain Marston’s says it remains committed to bringing a hotel and restaurant to the former Seaforth site in Arbroath.

It is more than 15 years since the landmark building was destroyed by an early morning blaze.

And a series of proposals to redevelop the Dundee Road site since the 2006 inferno have failed to progress.

But in 2018, Angus councillors gave Marston’s the go ahead for a 24-bedroom hotel on the cleared site.

The plans include a 150-seat restaurant.

They were widely welcomed locally after years of the eyesore site blighting the area.

Seaforth Arbroath
The gutted shell of the Seaforth Hotel.

However, in 2020, forecourt giant Euro Garages came up with a fresh bid for a filling station, shop and drive thru on the site close to Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park.

They said they would buy the land if the plans received the green light.

But ruled out putting a hotel back on it because they said the sums did not stack up.

Seaforth Arbroath
Bulldozers bring down the old hotel.

The Seaforth saga’s latest chapter

Marston’s have come back to Angus Council for an extension of the provisional licence granted by Angus licensing board in August 2018.

And it’s been accompanied by a pledge the company still plans to go ahead with the coronavirus-delayed hotel development.

“Marston’s are a substantial company with quite a pipeline of premises and they move in and out of schedules as one might expect for a company of its size with developments across the country,” the firm’s agent told the Angus board.

Seaforth Arbroath
The rubble-strewn site was once branded an “ulcer” on Arbroath.

“The reason for the application is principally Covid-related.

“In March 2020 the whole sector was thrown into a great downturn.

“In addition, pipelines and people to actually build the premises were all challenges my client faced.

He added: “In essence, they are seeking a two-year extension.”

What are the chances of it going ahead?

Authority leader and Arbroath councillor David Fairweather quizzed the Marston’s representative on the prospects of the plan progressing.

The agent responded: “My clients have instructed me to extend the application, we’ve incurred the cost involved.

“If it was a site they weren’t interested in at all then I don’t suspect they would be making such an application.

Seaforth Hotel
The charred shell of the Seaforth Hotel in 2006.

“I don’t want to mislead the board and say that there isn’t a possibility of it being reflected on at some time in the future.

“At the moment though, our intention is to proceed.”

Arbroath councillor Alex King said: “I welcome this.

“I understand exactly where Marston’s find themselves as a result of Covid.

“Having stood watching the flames coming through the roof of the old Seaforth this has been a long time coming.

“I hope it will be sooner rather than later that Marston’s implement this application and build the premises they promised.”

