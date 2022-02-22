Glenrothes attempted murder accused appears in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man near Glenrothes.

Ryan McLay appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to face the allegation in connection with an incident in Leslie High Street last week.

McLay, whose address in court was given as Glenrothes, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

Police were called last Wednesday morning to flats in Leslie High Street after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Emergency crews attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A property was cordoned off into the afternoon, with a number of police officers seen in the area.