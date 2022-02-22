Glenrothes attempted murder accused appears in court By Jamie McKenzie February 22 2022, 3.39pm Police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man near Glenrothes. Ryan McLay appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to face the allegation in connection with an incident in Leslie High Street last week. McLay, whose address in court was given as Glenrothes, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days. Police in Leslie Police were called last Wednesday morning to flats in Leslie High Street after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured. Emergency crews attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A property was cordoned off into the afternoon, with a number of police officers seen in the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Former Dundee bus driver claims child abuse files were sent to him on social media Tuesday court round-up — Spitting mad and football phone folly Glenrothes shopkeeper tells trial of ‘terrifying’ rampage in his shop Knife-wielding £10 pizza robber from Fife also threatened to post intimate pics online