Dundee dad’s £1k ecstasy haul was ‘not a commercial operation’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Dundee father has avoided prison after a police raid at his home uncovered hundreds of pounds worth of ecstasy tablets.

Warren Valentine admitted having ecstasy and cannabis after police found the drugs in bags at his Spey Drive home in November 2020.

Depute fiscal Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said officers had granted a search warrant for Valentine’s home.

“Police officers carried out a search of his bedroom.

“Officers found a clear plastic bag with tablets and another with cannabis.

“The tablets were later tested and gave a positive test for ecstasy.

“Police estimated the tablets were worth more than £1,000.

“Valentine was arrested, cautioned and charged and made no comment or reply during the interview.”

Cannabis drive

Earlier the same year, he had been arrested and charged after being found driving his Ford car without insurance, close to the Lidl supermarket in Lochee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police had spotted Valentine driving on February 8 and pulled him over for inspection.

It was discovered his insurance had expired and officers also smelled cannabis coming from the vehicle and he tested positive for the drug.

‘He was not supplying’

Defence solicitor Caroline Leckie explained her client had not made a commercial enterprise from the drugs.

“Mr Valentine is 24 and has one child who he cares for half of the week.

“For the insurance and cannabis charges he pleaded guilty at an intermediate diet.

“He was not supplying it (the drugs).

“He has no outstanding matters and he completely accepts these matters before the court today are serious.

“The report demonstrates he has insight into these offences.”

Accused’s attitude praised by sheriff

Sentencing, Sheriff Gregor Murray praised him for his efforts of engagement with social work, adding if everyone who was sent for reports did the same, outcomes would be much better.

“I am very grateful to you for the assistance you gave social work for their report.

“The drug charge is very serious and could easily have been brought before the court on petition.

“However, you have no analogous convictions and you are relatively young.

“I take into account it was not a commercial operation.”

Valentine was given 200 hours unpaid work, reduced from 300 because of his early plea.

He was fined £300 and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The drugs were also forfeited.