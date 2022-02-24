Dundee dad’s £1k ecstasy haul was ‘not a commercial operation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee dad’s £1k ecstasy haul was ‘not a commercial operation’

By Paul Malik
February 24 2022, 4.00pm Updated: February 24 2022, 4.03pm
Ecstasy pills
Valentine had £1,000 worth of ecstasy pills

A young Dundee father has avoided prison after a police raid at his home uncovered hundreds of pounds worth of ecstasy tablets.

Warren Valentine admitted having ecstasy and cannabis after police found the drugs in bags at his Spey Drive home in November 2020.

Depute fiscal Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said officers had granted a search warrant for Valentine’s home.

“Police officers carried out a search of his bedroom.

“Officers found a clear plastic bag with tablets and another with cannabis.

“The tablets were later tested and gave a positive test for ecstasy.

“Police estimated the tablets were worth more than £1,000.

“Valentine was arrested, cautioned and charged and made no comment or reply during the interview.”

Cannabis drive

Earlier the same year, he had been arrested and charged after being found driving his Ford car without insurance, close to the Lidl supermarket in Lochee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police had spotted Valentine driving on February 8 and pulled him over for inspection.

It was discovered his insurance had expired and officers also smelled cannabis coming from the vehicle and he tested positive for the drug.

‘He was not supplying’

Defence solicitor Caroline Leckie explained her client had not made a commercial enterprise from the drugs.

“Mr Valentine is 24 and has one child who he cares for half of the week.

“For the insurance and cannabis charges he pleaded guilty at an intermediate diet.

“He was not supplying it (the drugs).

“He has no outstanding matters and he completely accepts these matters before the court today are serious.

“The report demonstrates he has insight into these offences.”

Accused’s attitude praised by sheriff

Sentencing, Sheriff Gregor Murray praised him for his efforts of engagement with social work, adding if everyone who was sent for reports did the same, outcomes would be much better.

“I am very grateful to you for the assistance you gave social work for their report.

“The drug charge is very serious and could easily have been brought before the court on petition.

“However, you have no analogous convictions and you are relatively young.

“I take into account it was not a commercial operation.”

Valentine was given 200 hours unpaid work, reduced from 300 because of his early plea.

He was fined £300 and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The drugs were also forfeited.

