Family experience of apartheid and abuse inspires Ava-Marie’s red card for racism as charity captain

By Cheryl Peebles
February 24 2022, 4.26pm
Ava-Marie Di Falco, a Show Racism the Red Card captain
Ava-Marie Di Folco is showing racism the red card.

When Ava-Marie Di Folco’s grandparents started dating it was illegal for them to be seen together.

They lived in South Africa and her grandmother was a person of colour. Apartheid laws banned marriage across racial lines for most South African citizens.

Decades may have passed, but still Ava-Marie has seen her family suffer from racism – both her mother and sibling being the target of racially abusive comments.

Her family’s experience has inspired her to take a stand against prejudice and discrimination.

And she is delighted to have been selected to front a campaign aiming to kick out racism for her own generation and those to follow.

Show Racism the Red Card captains

Ava-Marie, a P7 pupil at Southwood Primary School, in Glenrothes, is among 40 young ‘captains’ recruited by Show Racism the Red Card, the educational charity backed by a number of high-profile footballers.

The captains will play a leading role in a campaign to embed race equality and anti-racism in the education system.

They will help ensure that the voices and experience of Scotland’s ethnic minority young people are heard and influence the decision-making process for curriculum reform.

Ava-Marie said: “I am looking forward to joining the workshops and joining discussions to hear views and give my voice to such an important awareness campaign and help other children all over to understand and voice their opinions on racism and help give them more knowledge on this too.”

Her head teacher Victoria Cobbett explained: “Ava-Marie learned about Show Racism the Red Card at school and decided she’d like to take part.

Ava-Marie with proud head teacher Victoria Cobbett. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

“She went home and spoke to her mum and filled in the application for the Scottish Government.

“She is very excited to have been chosen and her family are very proud, as am I.”

The captains project is said to be the first opportunity of its kind for young people to lead change from within the education system, supported by £42,000 from the Scottish Government.

Jordan Allison, campaign manager, said: “Sadly, Show Racism the Red Card has heard from hundreds of pupils, parents and teachers in Scotland on their traumatic experiences of racism in our schools.

The lived experience of our young people can and will play a crucial role in ensuring our schools are a safe place for all.”

Jordan Allison, Show Racism the Red Card

“Pupils at Southwood Primary can take inspiration from Ava-Marie Di Folco and acknowledge their role as powerful change agents.

“The lived experience of our young people can and will play a crucial role in ensuring our schools are a safe place for all.”

Scotland’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said there must be focus on creating anti-racist environments in schools.

She said: “That is why this work, which Show Racism the Red Card is doing to ensure children and young people’s input to our race equality and anti-racism in education programme, is so important.

“Where racism occurs, it must be challenged using appropriate reporting mechanisms, and prevented through the development of an anti-racist curriculum, delivered by racially literate educators and school staff.”

