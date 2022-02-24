STEPHEN GETHINS: The Ukraine invasion was utterly predictable and its people deserved better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
STEPHEN GETHINS: The Ukraine invasion was utterly predictable and its people deserved better

By Stephen Gethins
February 24 2022, 4.36pm
Protests were held around the world after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber).
Once again Europe has been plunged into conflict and its shadow will be unsettling for us all.

It will be even worse for those with friends and relatives in Ukraine, living in communities not so different from our own, worried for their safety and the future of their families and country.

Ukraine is not perfect, no country is. But over years of working there alongside its politicians, civil society, and citizens, I have been struck by the desire of its people to build a democratic society and a better future.

During the past few weeks, we heard stark warnings of an impending Russian invasion as Vladimir Putin massed troops on Ukraine’s borders.

That was unsettling. But it left us in no doubt that this war is a well-planned act of aggression by Russia on an independent and sovereign neighbour.

None of this should come as any surprise to anyone.

Vladimir Putin has long been feared by his neighbours, especially those who gained independence when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Russia’s neighbours are living in fear

Over two decades ago my first job in the NGO sector involved working on peacebuilding in the South Caucasus and elsewhere in the former USSR, including Ukraine.

I was based in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, whose territory had partly been occupied by Russian forces in South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Stephen Gethins, second left, in Ukraine.

Refugees from those conflicts were living in the most dreadful conditions.

Nearby across the border with Georgia, a devastating war in Chechnya had been fought as the Republic sought to secede from Russia in the 1990s.

That war cost the lives of thousands of combatants and tens of thousands of innocent civilians.

A UN Report published in 2003 described the Chechen capital Grozny as the “most destroyed city on earth”.

Since then, we have witnessed the brutal crackdown of democracy protestors in Belarus by Kremlin backed authorities.

Russian marines were on exercise in the Brest area of Belarus at the weekend. Photo: EyePress News/Shutterstock.

We have seen a devastating conflict in Syria where Russian bombing has been responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians supporting Assad’s murderous regime.

And of course, we have seen the annexation of parts of Ukraine, including Crimea, in 2014.

It is little wonder that Russia is feared rather than respected by its neighbours.

Ukraine invasion is the latest atrocity

Many of the victims of Putin’s regime are Russian citizens.

Human rights campaigners face regular harassment and beatings. Opposition politicians are jailed and murdered. And it is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist.

It is also a country where corruption is rife and a small minority around Putin hold much of the wealth whilst millions live in dire poverty.

This is no secret. For more then 20 years we have been well aware of the murderous and corrupt nature of the Kremlin regime.

The invasion of Ukraine is upsetting and devastating but it was utterly predictable.

Despite that there have been no serious efforts to stop the flow of “dirty money” into London, or stop the steady stream of Russian disinformation that has poisoned our political discourse.

Repeatedly parliamentarians and other campaigners have warned the UK Government and others about the nature of the Moscow regime, not just over the past few weeks but for several years.

Demonstrators outside Downing Street. Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

The actions of Putin’s apologists, who have been complicit in profiteering from
Russian corruption, or the spread of misinformation, is blatant, and it is what makes
their actions so unconscionable.

They knew the nature of this appalling administration.

The people of Ukraine are the latest to suffer from this violent and autocratic regime.

They deserve better, much better than half-hearted efforts and complicity by those who should have known better.

Stephen Gethins is a Professor of International Relations at the University of St Andrews and a former SNP MP and Member of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

