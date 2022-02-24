Dundee’s postponed St Mirren match gets new date ahead of Rangers Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have announced the new date for their twice postponed home match against St Mirren.

The Buddies were due to be in town on Wednesday but torrential rain – and more forecast to fall – had left the Dens Park pitch sodden.

That was after their original clash on January 29 had been postponed thanks to yet more bad weather.

The two sides will try again next month after the governing body arranged a new date for the Dens clash.

It will, though, cut short the Dark Blues’ preparations for their first Scottish Cup quarter final in six years.

The new kick-off is Wednesday, March 9, at 7.45pm.

That’s just a few days before Dundee face Rangers in the last eight.

The date for that cup tie is yet to be confirmed with Premier Sports choosing it as a live TV game.

It will, though, it will be played either Sunday, March 13, or Monday, March 14.