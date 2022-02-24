Dundee’s postponed St Mirren match gets new date ahead of Rangers Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee’s postponed St Mirren match gets new date ahead of Rangers Scottish Cup clash

By George Cran
February 24 2022, 4.37pm
Dundee's home match with St Mirren has been re-arranged.
Dundee have announced the new date for their twice postponed home match against St Mirren.

The Buddies were due to be in town on Wednesday but torrential rain – and more forecast to fall – had left the Dens Park pitch sodden.

That was after their original clash on January 29 had been postponed thanks to yet more bad weather.

The two sides will try again next month after the governing body arranged a new date for the Dens clash.

Dundee will host Rangers in a Scottish Cup quarter-final next month.

It will, though, cut short the Dark Blues’ preparations for their first Scottish Cup quarter final in six years.

The new kick-off is Wednesday, March 9, at 7.45pm.

That’s just a few days before Dundee face Rangers in the last eight.

The date for that cup tie is yet to be confirmed with Premier Sports choosing it as a live TV game.

It will, though, it will be played either Sunday, March 13, or Monday, March 14.



