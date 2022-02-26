Curling stone hurled through Perthshire window in early-morning attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man threw a curling stone through the window of a rural Perthshire home belonging to his former partner in a chilling early-morning incident.

Mark Mitchell, 54, was caught by police close to a house in the picturesque Highland Perthshire village of Fortingall.

The residents – one a former partner of Mitchell – had gone to bed at around 10pm on April 29 last year.

The pair were woken at 12.30am to the sound of a door being opened.

About an hour later, at 1.30am, they heard a noise come from outside the property and went to check on it.

They found a curling stone on the carpet floor of their conservatory, among the strewn shards of glass of a window pane.

Two hours later, at around 3.10am, Mitchell was caught by police, still close to the house whose window he had smashed in with the ornamental stone.

Depute fiscal Joanne Maher told Perth Sheriff Court: “One of the window panes had been smashed by a curling stone, which belonged to the complainer and was kept outside.

“CCTV at the property was reviewed and Mitchell was seen throwing the stone.

“Police were called and the accused was apprehended.

“He was arrested and responded ‘I admit I went there but not to do that’.

“The complainer had been in a short-term relationship with Mitchell.

“He was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

The court heard the damage made by the hurled stone amounted to more than £300.

The court heard there was a “domestic aggravation” to the incident.

Mitchell admitted via letter that on April 30, at Fortingall, he wilfully destroyed and damaged property by smashing a window of his ex-partner, in contravention of the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act 2016.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence for personal appearance until March 9, with Mitchell ordained to appear.