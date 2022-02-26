Curling stone hurled through Perthshire window in early-morning attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curling stone hurled through Perthshire window in early-morning attack

By Paul Malik
February 26 2022, 8.58am Updated: February 26 2022, 10.58am
Curling stone

A Dundee man threw a curling stone through the window of a rural Perthshire home belonging to his former partner in a chilling early-morning incident.

Mark Mitchell, 54, was caught by police close to a house in the picturesque Highland Perthshire village of Fortingall.

The residents – one a former partner of Mitchell – had gone to bed at around 10pm on April 29 last year.

The pair were woken at 12.30am to the sound of a door being opened.

About an hour later, at 1.30am, they heard a noise come from outside the property and went to check on it.

They found a curling stone on the carpet floor of their conservatory, among the strewn shards of glass of a window pane.

Two hours later, at around 3.10am, Mitchell was caught by police, still close to the house whose window he had smashed in with the ornamental stone.

Fortingall GV
Fortingall.

Depute fiscal Joanne Maher told Perth Sheriff Court: “One of the window panes had been smashed by a curling stone, which belonged to the complainer and was kept outside.

“CCTV at the property was reviewed and Mitchell was seen throwing the stone.

“Police were called and the accused was apprehended.

“He was arrested and responded ‘I admit I went there but not to do that’.

“The complainer had been in a short-term relationship with Mitchell.

“He was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

The court heard the damage made by the hurled stone amounted to more than £300.

The court heard there was a “domestic aggravation” to the incident.

Mitchell admitted via letter that on April 30, at Fortingall, he wilfully destroyed and damaged property by smashing a window of his ex-partner, in contravention of the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act 2016.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence for personal appearance until March 9, with Mitchell ordained to appear.

