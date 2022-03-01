‘Daft laddies in cars kill people’: Fife boy racers disqualified after sub-zero run on rural roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Daft laddies in cars kill people’: Fife boy racers disqualified after sub-zero run on rural roads

By Ross Gardiner
March 1 2022, 1.50pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.06pm
A917 in Fife
The pair were caught racing on the A917 in Fife.

Two boy racers have been disqualified after a risky run along icy country roads in Fife.

Kieran Aitchison, 21, and Aaron Clunie, 19, both admitted reduced charges of driving carelessly on February 12 last year on the A917 between St Monans and Leven and other rural roads.

Both men admitted driving in inclement, icy conditions at excessive speeds, swerving between lanes and driving in close proximity of each other.

Pipe fitter Aitchison, of Burleigh Court in Glenrothes, also admitted failing to stop at temporary traffic lights.

Tyre fitter Clunie, of Gourlay Crescent in St Monans, admitted to driving at speed while fitted with a temporary, space-saving tyre that should not be used at speeds over 50mph.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Freya Anderson-Ward said the men were driving shortly after 8pm when the temperature was at minus six degrees and there was heavy snow on the verges.

Police in an unmarked car were behind the two men and suspected they were racing.

‘Daft laddies in cars kill people’

Ms Anderson-Ward said: “Both vehicles moved off at speed and were seen straddling two lanes in order to take corners faster.

“It appeared to officers the accused were taking advantage of empty roads and having a competition of speed.”

Aitchison’s solicitor explained the father-of-one is an apprentice pipe fitter at Babcock and was a “daft laddie”.

Sheriff Alastair Brown responded: “Daft laddies in cars kill people.”

Martin McGuire, defending Clunie, said his client “ironically, had started working as a tyre fitter at Kwik Fit in St Andrews.”

Both solicitors explained the men would probably require their driving licences for their jobs.

Bans and fines

Sheriff Brown said: “The procurator fiscal said explicitly that it appeared to police that you were racing.

“Neither of your solicitors has challenged that statement.

“The Crown has, for reasons known to itself, accepted pleas of careless driving and I’m constrained by that.

“It appears so very careless, you should be disqualified.

“This was not a daft laddie moment.

“This was a course of very bad driving.”

Aitchison was banned for nine months and fined £380.

Clunie was banned for seven months and fined £320.

