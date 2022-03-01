Gourdon Post Office to close within days following shock announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gourdon Post Office to close within days following shock announcement

By Graham Brown
March 1 2022, 1.50pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.06pm
Gourdon Post Office branch
Gourdon Post Office branch in the village shop is closing. Pic: Google.

The Mearns community of Gourdon has been dealt a shock blow with the closure of the village Post Office.

The branch will shut on Monday.

Post Office bosses say it is a temporary closure due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The branch is located in the village shop on Brae Road.

The sudden announcement has been described as a “huge blow” to the village.

And it leaves residents with a journey to Inverbervie or Johnshaven for Post Office services.

A staff member in the shop declined to comment on the closure.

But Robert Sharp of the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing temporarily on Monday March 7 at 13:00.

“I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Gourdon community.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”

Rural lifeline

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie said: “This closure is a huge blow to the Gourdon community who have been given very little warning of this happening.

“It’s devastating the village will be left without a post office and I hope a replacement can be found as soon as possible.

“Post office services are a lifeline to many rural residents, especially the elderly.

Andrew Bowie, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP.
Andrew Bowie.

“They will now be expected to travel to Inverbervie or Johnshaven, which for some is completely unfeasible.

“Given the increasing importance of post offices in offering banking services and parcel deliveries, I will do everything I can to monitor the situation and update residents on possible alternatives in the village.”

The closure is the latest to hit communities across Courier country, including branches at Bridgend in Perth and the village of Muthill.

