Gourdon Post Office to close within days following shock announcement

The Mearns community of Gourdon has been dealt a shock blow with the closure of the village Post Office.

The branch will shut on Monday.

Post Office bosses say it is a temporary closure due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The branch is located in the village shop on Brae Road.

The sudden announcement has been described as a “huge blow” to the village.

And it leaves residents with a journey to Inverbervie or Johnshaven for Post Office services.

A staff member in the shop declined to comment on the closure.

But Robert Sharp of the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing temporarily on Monday March 7 at 13:00.

“I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Gourdon community.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”

Rural lifeline

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie said: “This closure is a huge blow to the Gourdon community who have been given very little warning of this happening.

“It’s devastating the village will be left without a post office and I hope a replacement can be found as soon as possible.

“Post office services are a lifeline to many rural residents, especially the elderly.

“They will now be expected to travel to Inverbervie or Johnshaven, which for some is completely unfeasible.

“Given the increasing importance of post offices in offering banking services and parcel deliveries, I will do everything I can to monitor the situation and update residents on possible alternatives in the village.”

The closure is the latest to hit communities across Courier country, including branches at Bridgend in Perth and the village of Muthill.