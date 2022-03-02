Man to face trial accused of claiming he was Dunblane murderer Thomas Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Man to face trial accused of claiming he was Dunblane murderer Thomas Hamilton

By Tim Bugler
March 2 2022, 9.36am Updated: March 2 2022, 2.05pm
Bilston Glen police call centre
Lynn-Wilson is accused of calling the police call centre and claiming to be Thomas Hamilton.

A man is to face trial by jury later this month accused of claiming to be the late Dunblane Primary School mass murderer Thomas Hamilton.

James Lynn-Wilson, 49, is accused of making calls to Police Scotland in which he allegedly uttered threats of violence.

Prosecutors say he claimed he was going to attend at an address in Bridge of Allan, and stated he was Hamilton.

He is accused of repeatedly shouting and swearing during the calls, in December 2020, and refusing to desist when asked to by officers at Police Scotland’s call centre.

Thomas Hamilton, from Stirling, killed 16 primary one children and their teacher at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996, before also killing himself.

The murders remain the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

At a pre-trial hearing Falkirk Sheriff Court, Lynn-Wilson, of Denny, who appeared by video link, pled not guilty to two charges of statutory breach of the peace and a third alleging breach of bail.

Prosecutor Cheryl Clark said: “Mr Lynn-Wilson is self-represented.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case for trial in a sitting starting on March 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]