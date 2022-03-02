Man to face trial accused of claiming he was Dunblane murderer Thomas Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is to face trial by jury later this month accused of claiming to be the late Dunblane Primary School mass murderer Thomas Hamilton.

James Lynn-Wilson, 49, is accused of making calls to Police Scotland in which he allegedly uttered threats of violence.

Prosecutors say he claimed he was going to attend at an address in Bridge of Allan, and stated he was Hamilton.

He is accused of repeatedly shouting and swearing during the calls, in December 2020, and refusing to desist when asked to by officers at Police Scotland’s call centre.

Thomas Hamilton, from Stirling, killed 16 primary one children and their teacher at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996, before also killing himself.

The murders remain the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

At a pre-trial hearing Falkirk Sheriff Court, Lynn-Wilson, of Denny, who appeared by video link, pled not guilty to two charges of statutory breach of the peace and a third alleging breach of bail.

Prosecutor Cheryl Clark said: “Mr Lynn-Wilson is self-represented.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case for trial in a sitting starting on March 21.