Jailed Fife rapist wishes he could ‘go back’ to obtain survivor’s consent

A rapist told his lawyer if he could “go back” he would obtain consent from the survivor of his attack, a court has heard.

Jordan Garry, 23, made the admission to solicitor advocate Iain Paterson during a pre-sentencing interview.

Judge Lord Arthurson heard the revelation moments before handing Garry, of Cowdenbeath, a four-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Mr Paterson told the High Court in Edinburgh he had spoken to Garry about his actions.

He said: “It was something that I discussed with him at some length when I met with him yesterday and he said to me that it was wrong on his part and if he could go back to that day, he’d make sure that he had consent.

“He would ask her.”

Garry was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial last month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

Accused’s learning difficulties

Jurors in Glasgow had heard how Garry had sex with a teenage girl on various occasions between September 2018 and May 2019 at locations in Fife.

He was 20 and she was 15 at the time the abuse began.

Jurors also heard he raped a female at a location in Cowdenbeath in October 2019.

On Tuesday, Mr Paterson said his client had a difficult childhood.

He said: “He had a very difficult childhood and has been diagnosed with ADHD.

“Mr Garry is emotionally immature.

“Certainly from my meeting with him, I can confirm that he acts younger than his age.

“He does have some learning difficulties.

“He is now suffering from anxiety and depression and he is receiving medication for that.”

Register for life

Lord Arthurson told Garry, a first offender, the only sentence available to him was a custodial one.

He added: ““I have listened with care to the submissions advanced on your behalf in mitigation by your counsel.

“You present generally as a somewhat vulnerable and immature young man.

“Nevertheless, in any view, the gravity of the offending of which you have been convicted of renders a custodial sentence inevitable.”

Garry was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.