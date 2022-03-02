Jailed Fife rapist wishes he could ‘go back’ to obtain survivor’s consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jailed Fife rapist wishes he could ‘go back’ to obtain survivor’s consent

By James Mulholland
March 2 2022, 11.45am
Edinburgh High Court exterior
Garry was jailed at the the High Court in Edinburgh

A rapist told his lawyer if he could “go back” he would obtain consent from the survivor of his attack, a court has heard.

Jordan Garry, 23, made the admission to solicitor advocate Iain Paterson during a pre-sentencing interview.

Judge Lord Arthurson heard the revelation moments before handing Garry, of Cowdenbeath, a four-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Mr Paterson told the High Court in Edinburgh he had spoken to Garry about his actions.

He said: “It was something that I discussed with him at some length when I met with him yesterday and he said to me that it was wrong on his part and if he could go back to that day, he’d make sure that he had consent.

“He would ask her.”

Garry was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial last month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

Accused’s learning difficulties

Jurors in Glasgow had heard how Garry had sex with a teenage girl on various occasions between September 2018 and May 2019 at locations in Fife.

He was 20 and she was 15 at the time the abuse began.

Jurors also heard he raped a female at a location in Cowdenbeath in October 2019.

On Tuesday, Mr Paterson said his client had a difficult childhood.

He said: “He had a very difficult childhood and has been diagnosed with ADHD.

“Mr Garry is emotionally immature.

“Certainly from my meeting with him, I can confirm that he acts younger than his age.

“He does have some learning difficulties.

“He is now suffering from anxiety and depression and he is receiving medication for that.”

Register for life

Lord Arthurson told Garry, a first offender, the only sentence available to him was a custodial one.

He added: ““I have listened with care to the submissions advanced on your behalf in mitigation by your counsel.

“You present generally as a somewhat vulnerable and immature young man.

“Nevertheless, in any view, the gravity of the offending of which you have been convicted of renders a custodial sentence inevitable.”

Garry was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

