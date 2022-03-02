First look inside new Montrose restaurant Rae’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose’s newest restaurant Rae’s has opened its doors on the town’s High Street.

Owners Helen and Wouter Margaroli are excited to welcome diners to their first restaurant, which will serve local, seasonal produce inspired by modern European cuisine.

The premises, which was previously a cafe, has been given a fresh, modern makeover. It can sit 40 and there is space for outdoor seating when the weather warms up a bit.

Helen says: “We are inspired by the land around us and we wanted the interior to reflect some of the colours and sights of the countryside and coastline surrounding us.”

It has been a dream of Helen and Wouter’s to open their own restaurant since they first met. They have been working in hospitality for a combined 25 years.

Chef Wouter, 31, is originally from Haarlem in The Netherlands while Helen, 28, is from Edzell but spent her childhood in The Netherlands and the USA.

‘All about flavour’

Helen explains: “Rae’s is about flavour. We believe that good flavours come from all over the world, so we’re not following any cuisine.

“We’re using almost all local produce and our menu will change with the seasons, ensuring the produce is at its best when it’s on your plate.”

She adds: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone and sharing the amazing work and talent of the producers, suppliers and tradespeople who have worked on Rae’s.”

The restaurant is named after Helen’s late mother Jane, whose maiden name was Rae. Late last year, Wouter sadly lost his mother, Terri.

Helen describes Rae’s as: “A love letter to both of our mothers and their caring, fearless, and fun attitudes.”

What’s on the menu?

Rae’s will be open five days a week from 10am to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday. Customers will be welcome for coffee, lunch and dinner.

Tables can also be booked via the Open Table site.

Lunch dishes are priced between £6 and £7 while desserts range from £3 to £8.50.

Options include spiced butternut squash soup with coconut milk, Angus venison ham sandwich and seafood chowder.

The set dinner menu is priced at £32.50 for three courses while starters are between £6.50 to £8; mains range from £16 to £18 and desserts cost £6 to £8.50.

Evening starters include mushroom bruschetta, gin cured salmon and Arbroath Smokies rillette.

Mains include venison stew, goat’s cheese and roasted beetroot gnocchi, rock turbot and pork belly.

Desserts include Tarte Tatin, ginger and carrot cake and poached pear with cinnamon custard.

There will also be vegan and gluten free options available, with staff able to advise.

