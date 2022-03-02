First look inside new Montrose restaurant Rae’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First look inside new Montrose restaurant Rae’s

Montrose’s newest restaurant Rae’s has opened its doors on the town’s High Street.
By Jennifer McLaren
March 2 2022, 11.45am Updated: March 2 2022, 12.05pm
Owners Helen and Wouter Margaroli are excited to welcome diners to their first restaurant, which will serve local, seasonal produce inspired by modern European cuisine.

The premises, which was previously a cafe, has been given a fresh, modern makeover. It can sit 40 and there is space for outdoor seating when the weather warms up a bit.

Rae’s is located on Montrose High Street.

Helen says: “We are inspired by the land around us and we wanted the interior to reflect some of the colours and sights of the countryside and coastline surrounding us.”

It has been a dream of Helen and Wouter’s to open their own restaurant since they first met. They have been working in hospitality for a combined 25 years.

Chef Wouter, 31, is originally from Haarlem in The Netherlands while Helen, 28, is from Edzell but spent her childhood in The Netherlands and the USA.

‘All about flavour’

Helen explains: “Rae’s is about flavour. We believe that good flavours come from all over the world, so we’re not following any cuisine.

“We’re using almost all local produce and our menu will change with the seasons, ensuring the produce is at its best when it’s on your plate.”

The interior of Rae’s in Montrose all set up and ready to go.

She adds: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone and sharing the amazing work and talent of the producers, suppliers and tradespeople who have worked on Rae’s.”

The restaurant is named after Helen’s late mother Jane, whose maiden name was Rae. Late last year, Wouter sadly lost his mother, Terri.

Helen describes Rae’s as: “A love letter to both of our mothers and their caring, fearless, and fun attitudes.”

What’s on the menu?

Rae’s will be open five days a week from 10am to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday. Customers will be welcome for coffee, lunch and dinner.

Tables can also be booked via the Open Table site.

Lunch dishes are priced between £6 and £7 while desserts range from £3 to £8.50.

Options include spiced butternut squash soup with coconut milk, Angus venison ham sandwich and seafood chowder.

Helen and Wouter Margaroli in the restaurant.

The set dinner menu is priced at £32.50 for three courses while starters are between £6.50 to £8; mains range from £16 to £18 and desserts cost £6 to £8.50.

Evening starters include mushroom bruschetta, gin cured salmon and Arbroath Smokies rillette.

Mains include venison stew, goat’s cheese and roasted beetroot gnocchi, rock turbot and pork belly.

Desserts include Tarte Tatin, ginger and carrot cake and poached pear with cinnamon custard.

There will also be vegan and gluten free options available, with staff able to advise.

