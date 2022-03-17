Drug dealing gardener crashed motorbike at 71mph in 30mph zone in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man was caught with £5,000 worth of cannabis in his car a few months before severely injured himself by crashing a motorbike while driving at more than twice the speed limit.

Sean Smith, 23, of Leslie High Street, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug in February.

In June, Smith injured himself by riding a motorcycle dangerously at 71mph in a 30mph zone and colliding with a car in Newark Road South, Glenrothes.

As a result of the collision, Smith is still walking with a limp and needs an orthopaedic boot, which he was wearing when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced for both offences.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane banned him from driving for two years and told him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in respect of the road traffic matter.

The sheriff also ordered him to stay at home from 7pm to 7am daily for four months in relation to the drugs supply offence.

Cannabis haul

Procurator fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court that on February 25 last year, police officers on routine patrol stopped a car being driven by Smith for a document check and noticed a strong smell of cannabis when speaking to him.

Smith told the officers he was in possession of the drug and they found 540g of herbal cannabis in a large vacuum bag and about 160g in ten smaller food bags.

The depute fiscal said: “The accused was involved in respect of this and told police he was supplying cannabis.

“He said someone dropped it off to him and he sells it.”

Ms Johnstone said the total street value of the seized drugs was £5,000.

Dangerous driving

The depute fiscal said on June 13 last year, Smith’s motorcycle collided with the rear near side of a woman’s vehicle as she turned right.

The force of the impact was so strong, it lifted the back end of her vehicle and Smith was thrown from the motorcycle.

Ms Johnstone said Smith was wearing a helmet at the time but no other protective clothing – only shorts and a T-shirt.

She said he sustained extensive injuries, including a fracture to his left foot.

Defence solicitor David Cranston said his client “recognises the offences are serious”.

He said Smith was previously employed as a landscape gardener and that he has a position lined up for next week but had not started it yet in recognition that he could have been sent to prison.