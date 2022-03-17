EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s up to us, only we can change it’ – Dundee star Max Anderson on turning the club’s fortunes around and his determination to return to the Scotland U/21 fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s up to us, only we can change it’ – Dundee star Max Anderson on turning the club’s fortunes around and his determination to return to the Scotland U/21 fold

By George Cran
March 17 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 17 2022, 1.24pm
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson takes on St Mirren.
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson takes on St Mirren.

Bottom of the Premiership with a restless fanbase and no wins in six matches, times are tough at Dundee.

Last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Rangers saw large swathes of empty seats at Dens Park as home punters stayed away.

Travelling Gers outnumbered their hosts considerably thanks to the £30 price for a ticket and the general apathy at Dens.

The club have since announced a plan to bolster the home crowd for this weekend’s repeat fixture as the Glasgow giants return.

A sparse section of Dens Park last weekend.

However, for the players, there is only one way to alter the mood around the club.

“It’s up to us, it’s only us who can change it, no one else,” says 20-year-old midfielder Max Anderson.

“That’s what we are looking to do.

“Every game now is big for us.

“We have to put in everything we can and show we are still fighting.”

Positivity

After being swept aside by last season’s Premiership winners Rangers last Sunday, Dundee face the same opposition again this weekend.

Once more the Dark Blues are huge underdogs against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side but Anderson admits the hosts have to show their fans more this time around.

“It is a step up in opposition playing the Old Firm, that’s always going to be difficult,” he added.

“All we can do is put everything into it. We need to put in a positive performance for the fans this weekend and hopefully that can entice more to come.

“It was obvious that the crowd was smaller than it usually is but as players we just need to focus on what we can do on the pitch, that’s all we can do.”

‘I have to try harder’

Scotland U/21 head coach Scot Gemmill.

Anderson is also hoping to catch the eye of Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill after earning his first international cap back in August.

The midfielder made his debut from the bench in a draw in Turkey but has been overlooked since.

After announcing his squad, Gemmill said Anderson “was very close” to another call-up to face the Turks later this month followed by a trip to Kazakhstan.

Dens team-mate Zak Rudden has been called up as he aims to win his third U/21 cap.

Despite that disappointment, Anderson won’t allow it to affect his game negatively.

Instead, he’s determined to up his game to get back into the international fold.

He said: “At the minute, I’m just focusing on my club football. If anything else comes then it’s a positive.

“If I don’t get called up, it just means I have to try harder to get back into the squad.

“That’s the way I look at it.

“When I got the call-up last time I really enjoyed it, it was a really good experience.

“And I want more of that.”

Max Anderson was speaking at the opening of Fridays and Go, the new TGI Fridays takeaway on Reform Street.

EXCLUSIVE: Dens Park legend Claudio Caniggia will return to Dundee for special events

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]