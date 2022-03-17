EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s up to us, only we can change it’ – Dundee star Max Anderson on turning the club’s fortunes around and his determination to return to the Scotland U/21 fold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bottom of the Premiership with a restless fanbase and no wins in six matches, times are tough at Dundee.

Last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Rangers saw large swathes of empty seats at Dens Park as home punters stayed away.

Travelling Gers outnumbered their hosts considerably thanks to the £30 price for a ticket and the general apathy at Dens.

The club have since announced a plan to bolster the home crowd for this weekend’s repeat fixture as the Glasgow giants return.

However, for the players, there is only one way to alter the mood around the club.

“It’s up to us, it’s only us who can change it, no one else,” says 20-year-old midfielder Max Anderson.

“That’s what we are looking to do.

“Every game now is big for us.

“We have to put in everything we can and show we are still fighting.”

Positivity

After being swept aside by last season’s Premiership winners Rangers last Sunday, Dundee face the same opposition again this weekend.

Once more the Dark Blues are huge underdogs against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side but Anderson admits the hosts have to show their fans more this time around.

“It is a step up in opposition playing the Old Firm, that’s always going to be difficult,” he added.

“All we can do is put everything into it. We need to put in a positive performance for the fans this weekend and hopefully that can entice more to come.

“It was obvious that the crowd was smaller than it usually is but as players we just need to focus on what we can do on the pitch, that’s all we can do.”

‘I have to try harder’

Anderson is also hoping to catch the eye of Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill after earning his first international cap back in August.

The midfielder made his debut from the bench in a draw in Turkey but has been overlooked since.

After announcing his squad, Gemmill said Anderson “was very close” to another call-up to face the Turks later this month followed by a trip to Kazakhstan.

Dens team-mate Zak Rudden has been called up as he aims to win his third U/21 cap.

Despite that disappointment, Anderson won’t allow it to affect his game negatively.

Instead, he’s determined to up his game to get back into the international fold.

He said: “At the minute, I’m just focusing on my club football. If anything else comes then it’s a positive.

“If I don’t get called up, it just means I have to try harder to get back into the squad.

“That’s the way I look at it.

“When I got the call-up last time I really enjoyed it, it was a really good experience.

“And I want more of that.”

Max Anderson was speaking at the opening of Fridays and Go, the new TGI Fridays takeaway on Reform Street.