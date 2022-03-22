Drink-drive quad bike tester smashed into parked cars in Crail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drunk quad bike rider smashed into a parked car while taking a four-wheeler out for a “test drive”.

Licence-less driver Lewis Mossman, 22, careered through the narrow streets of Crail on the all-terrain-vehicle in May last year.

Mossman was spotted by witnesses swerving around parked cars on the road close to the Co-Op supermarket at around 11am on May 27.

He lost control, smashing into a black Volkswagon and shattering its rear window, before being thrown from the bike.

He was more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Thrown from quad bike

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The driver of the black Volkswagon had driven from his house to the shop and parked his car on the street.

“It was not damaged.

“While in the Co-op, another witness observed Mossman riding a quad bike.

“They saw him drive along the road then observed him swerve, trying to avoid parked cars.

“He lost control and hit the black Volkswagon.

“The quad bike had mounted the pavement and the accused was thrown on to his back.

“Police were called – they could smell alcohol on Mossman’s breath.

“They placed him in the back of the police van.

“He failed the breath test.”

Already on bail

Mossman was taken to police headquarters, where he provided a blood alcohol level of 46/ 22mics.

Mr Carr said: “The damage to the car is thought to be around £2,000.”

Defence solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation for Mossman, said: “He was looking to buy a quad bike.

“He knows it’s no excuse and understands he will be banned.”

Mossman, of Cunzie Street, Anstruther, admitted drink-driving a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance on May 27, 2021 on Westgate South and Bow Butts Road, Crail.

Also on the same date and place, he damaged a motor car, colliding with it before failing to stop and give his name and address to the owner after damaging it.

He committed all of these offences while on bail on another matter from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for criminal and social work reports and disqualified Mossman from driving in the interim.

Mossman will return to court for sentencing on April 22.