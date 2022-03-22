Drink-drive quad bike tester smashed into parked cars in Crail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drink-drive quad bike tester smashed into parked cars in Crail

By Paul Malik
March 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 22 2022, 8.25am
High Street, Crail
A witness watched the crash from the Co-op store in Crail.

A drunk quad bike rider smashed into a parked car while taking a four-wheeler out for a “test drive”.

Licence-less driver Lewis Mossman, 22, careered through the narrow streets of Crail on the all-terrain-vehicle in May last year.

Mossman was spotted by witnesses swerving around parked cars on the road close to the Co-Op supermarket at around 11am on May 27.

He lost control, smashing into a black Volkswagon and shattering its rear window, before being thrown from the bike.

He was more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Thrown from quad bike

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The driver of the black Volkswagon had driven from his house to the shop and parked his car on the street.

“It was not damaged.

“While in the Co-op, another witness observed Mossman riding a quad bike.

“They saw him drive along the road then observed him swerve, trying to avoid parked cars.

“He lost control and hit the black Volkswagon.

“The quad bike had mounted the pavement and the accused was thrown on to his back.

“Police were called – they could smell alcohol on Mossman’s breath.

“They placed him in the back of the police van.

“He failed the breath test.”

Already on bail

Mossman was taken to police headquarters, where he provided a blood alcohol level of 46/ 22mics.

Mr Carr said: “The damage to the car is thought to be around £2,000.”

Defence solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation for Mossman, said: “He was looking to buy a quad bike.

“He knows it’s no excuse and understands he will be banned.”

Mossman, of Cunzie Street, Anstruther, admitted drink-driving a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance on May 27, 2021 on Westgate South and Bow Butts Road, Crail.

Also on the same date and place, he damaged a motor car, colliding with it before failing to stop and give his name and address to the owner after damaging it.

He committed all of these offences while on bail on another matter from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for criminal and social work reports and disqualified Mossman from driving in the interim.

Mossman will return to court for sentencing on April 22.

