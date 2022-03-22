LEE WILKIE: Same old story for Dundee – hard done by defeats are no good, they have to perform in the games that matter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LEE WILKIE: Same old story for Dundee – hard done by defeats are no good, they have to perform in the games that matter

By Lee Wilkie
March 22 2022, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie has his say on Dundee right now.
Dundee’s performance against Rangers on Sunday gives a bit of hope in their fight to avoid relegation.

Four points is a big gap right now and, once again, there were no points picked up from the weekend.

But it’s important Mark McGhee highlights the positives from his side’s display against Rangers.

Because players need that little chink of light, that bit of extra confidence, to be able to pick up results.

The big thing is to repeat that level of performance in the games that really matter.

That’s twice now they’ve went close against the Gers and they did well at Celtic too.

Same old story

But there’s no point in that unless you carry on that level against the other teams in the division.

Otherwise it’s the same old story.

Every game between now and the end of the season has to be tackled in exactly the same mindset as Sunday.

If they do that to the end of the season then they will pick up points.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson makes it 2-1.

And they’ll get the fans behind them too if the supporters see the team giving their all.

Aberdeen next is a game they can win – they did just that in October.

A bit of time with the team over the next fortnight, a chance to get Charlie Adam back and Dundee will be in a better place.

They’ll just have to hope they get better luck with penalty decisions.

4 talking points from Dundee’s late defeat to Rangers – aggression, optimism, penalty calls and fan protest

