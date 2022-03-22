LEE WILKIE: Same old story for Dundee – hard done by defeats are no good, they have to perform in the games that matter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s performance against Rangers on Sunday gives a bit of hope in their fight to avoid relegation.

Four points is a big gap right now and, once again, there were no points picked up from the weekend.

But it’s important Mark McGhee highlights the positives from his side’s display against Rangers.

Because players need that little chink of light, that bit of extra confidence, to be able to pick up results.

The big thing is to repeat that level of performance in the games that really matter.

That’s twice now they’ve went close against the Gers and they did well at Celtic too.

Same old story

But there’s no point in that unless you carry on that level against the other teams in the division.

Otherwise it’s the same old story.

Every game between now and the end of the season has to be tackled in exactly the same mindset as Sunday.

If they do that to the end of the season then they will pick up points.

And they’ll get the fans behind them too if the supporters see the team giving their all.

Aberdeen next is a game they can win – they did just that in October.

A bit of time with the team over the next fortnight, a chance to get Charlie Adam back and Dundee will be in a better place.

They’ll just have to hope they get better luck with penalty decisions.