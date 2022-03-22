LEE WILKIE: Marc McNulty goal could be THE moment that turns Dundee United into a top-six side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are in a very strong position in the race for fourth after that huge goal at St Mirren.

That’s the kind of moment that can define a season – or at least where the season will end up.

Positivity and confidence must be flowing through the camp right now after Marc McNulty’s late winner.

Two points clear in fourth with fifth-placed Hibs to come next and then a derby against bottom side Dundee.

Those are two matches the Tangerines will fancy taking victories from now.

Things haven’t been great for the Hibees in recent weeks since Shaun Maloney took charge while the derby takes care of itself.

And to be 1-0 down so early on in Paisley will see United’s confidence sky-rocket just when they need it most.

Dangerous

Top six is obviously the target and a win at Easter Road would secure that.

If United can go into the derby with nothing to lose, it could be a really dangerous night for the Dark Blues.

No doubt, things haven’t been great over the past few weeks but the beauty of the league and with every side in the middle section beating each other, it hasn’t really affected the Tangerines that much.

On the other hand, I’m sure Tam Courts will be a bit frustrated that they’ve not been able to pick up the results that would’ve tied up top six already.

That has been there for all the teams from 10th to fourth.

Now, though, United have put themselves in the driving seat. It is a very strong position to be in at this stage.

They have to make sure they hold it.

Marc McNulty

Getting striker Marc McNulty among the goals, too, could be a massive confidence boost for the United frontman.

Injuries have obviously been a problem this season but that was only his second league goal of the campaign.

I always like to think when a player like McNulty hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, it means there is much more to come from him in a United shirt.

And that’s a real positive to take for Arabs.

Attackers are all about confidence and scoring goals is the perfect way to boost that.

With big games to come, having a confident McNulty could be a massive factor in any success United have between now and the end of the season.

Tony Watt falls into that category, too.

The Tangerines have two frontmen there with proven goalscoring records.

Between them they have just four United goals this season.

What better time is there than now to start racking up those numbers?

Ross Graham

The international break maybe hasn’t come at the best time for United.

But it could well be a good moment for young Ross Graham.

Getting an international call-up is a major confidence boost and he’ll pick up so much experience away with the U/21s.

I fully expect the young defender to get a lift before coming back to United.

That’s the difference one goal can make – it’s all positive right now at Tannadice.