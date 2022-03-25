Hungry drug-driver caught in Dunfermline McDonald’s after Pizza Hut ‘stumble’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drug-driver was caught in a Dunfermline McDonald’s after he was seen “stumbling” and “slurring his words” in a nearby Pizza Hut before getting into a car.

Brian Duncan returned a positive test for cocaine and cannabis after being tracked down at the fast food outlet in Fife Leisure Park on November 20 last year.

Duncan, of the town’s Broomhead Drive, previously admitted being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and two further charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The next day, Duncan crashed a van in Lochgelly’s Main Street and failed to stop to give his name and address.

The 43-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court Duncan and a friend were in a Pizza Hut restaurant at Fife Leisure Park when a witness noticed he was “slurring his words” and “stumbling across the premises.”

The pair left and Duncan was seen entering a car on the driver’s side.

Police were contacted.

‘Good fortune’

They searched the leisure park and went into the McDonald’s to see Duncan standing at a serving counter.

He was described as being “unsteady on his feet” and appeared to be under the influence.

The depute fiscal said: “A drug wipe was carried out, which returned a positive result for cannabis and cocaine and he was then arrested.”

Defence lawyer Aimee Allan said her client fully accepts responsibility for his actions and is now motivated to engage with services that will help tackle his drugs misuse.

Sheriff Francis Gill said it was “only a matter of good fortune that no harm came to other road users or to himself” and banned him from driving for 32 months.

The sheriff also placed him on a drug treatment and testing order for 24 months.

Duncan also admitted breaching a community payback order imposed for offending in November 2020.

He had stolen garden furniture, a barbecue and lights from Dobbies Garden Centre at the leisure park.