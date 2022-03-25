Hungry drug-driver caught in Dunfermline McDonald’s after Pizza Hut ‘stumble’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hungry drug-driver caught in Dunfermline McDonald’s after Pizza Hut ‘stumble’

By Jamie McKenzie
March 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 25 2022, 8.21am
McDonald's, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline.
Drug-driver Duncan was caught in McDonald's.

A drug-driver was caught in a Dunfermline McDonald’s after he was seen “stumbling” and “slurring his words” in a nearby Pizza Hut before getting into a car.

Brian Duncan returned a positive test for cocaine and cannabis after being tracked down at the fast food outlet in Fife Leisure Park on November 20 last year.

Duncan, of the town’s Broomhead Drive, previously admitted being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and two further charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The next day, Duncan crashed a van in Lochgelly’s Main Street and failed to stop to give his name and address.

The 43-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court Duncan and a friend were in a Pizza Hut restaurant at Fife Leisure Park when a witness noticed he was “slurring his words” and “stumbling across the premises.”

Pizza Hut, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline
Police were called due to Duncan’s behaviour in Pizza Hut.

The pair left and Duncan was seen entering a car on the driver’s side.

Police were contacted.

‘Good fortune’

They searched the leisure park and went into the McDonald’s to see Duncan standing at a serving counter.

He was described as being “unsteady on his feet” and appeared to be under the influence.

The depute fiscal said: “A drug wipe was carried out, which returned a positive result for cannabis and cocaine and he was then arrested.”

Defence lawyer Aimee Allan said her client fully accepts responsibility for his actions and is now motivated to engage with services that will help tackle his drugs misuse.

Sheriff Francis Gill said it was “only a matter of good fortune that no harm came to other road users or to himself” and banned him from driving for 32 months.

The sheriff also placed him on a drug treatment and testing order for 24 months.

Duncan also admitted breaching a community payback order imposed for offending in November 2020.

He had stolen garden furniture, a barbecue and lights from Dobbies Garden Centre at the leisure park.

If drugs are illegal, why are there legal limits for drug-driving?

