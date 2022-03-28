Police fail in evidence undertakings for Sheku Bayoh death inquiry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police witnesses in the Sheku Bayoh inquiry could have their evidence used against them in potential future criminal prosecutions.

Undertakings were sought earlier this year by officers involved, backed by the Scottish Police Federation, that what they tell the inquiry cannot be used later.

They said their ability to give evidence to the inquiry into My Bayoh’s death and subsequent handling of its investigation could be hampered by the threat of potential legal action.

However, the Solicitor General for Scotland Ruth Charteris QC said she could not agree at this stage.

The Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.

The decision

After making outlining her decision in a letter to inquiry chair Lord Bracadale, she said: “Prosecutors must consider all cases on their individual facts and circumstances and act in the public interest.

“I have considered all the information available to me, and I am not currently satisfied that it is in the public interest to grant the undertakings.

“It is not known if officers will invoke their right to claim privilege against self-incrimination.

“Nor is it known what impact any such claim would have on the totality of the evidence available to the inquiry.

“I will give individual consideration to any future request for an undertaking should it become clear that the inquiry will be prevented from fulfilling its terms of reference.”

Chair’s response

Lord Bracadale said: “I acknowledge the decisions of the Solicitor General and Deputy Chief Constable, published today, in respect of the request for undertakings.

“It is a matter entirely for the Solicitor General and Deputy Chief Constable whether or not to give the undertakings sought.

“I note that the Solicitor General has left open the possibility of revisiting the issue of whether to give undertakings on an individual basis to officers involved.

“Consequently, I will now seek statements from each of the officers to ascertain how much information they are willing to provide to the inquiry without undertakings from the Solicitor General.

“Once those statements have been obtained by my team, I will assess how best to proceed.”

30,000 pieces of evidence

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances around 31-year-old Mr Bayoh’s death in custody on a Kirkcaldy street on May 3 2015 and the subsequent investigation.

It will also probe whether race played a part in his apprehension or later issues arising.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

The first day of the hearing is scheduled for May 10 in Edinburgh.