Supervision for Perth man who used N-word during FaceTime chat with pals

A Perth man who used the N-word during a videocall with friends has been placed on supervision.

Shaun Morrison was reported to police after launching into a racist rant against then-pal Daniel Mustard.

He called Mr Mustard a “black b******” and a “black n*****” after finding out he was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Morrison later tried to say sorry but the apology was rejected.

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing after he was found guilty at trial of behaving in a threatening or abusive way and making racist remarks during a FaceTime chat on August 6 2019.

The first-time offender also admitted breaching Covid-19 regulations by being outside his home in April 2020, during the early days of lockdown.

The court further heard he had twice breached bailed conditions by approaching the woman at the centre of the row.

Sheriff William Wood told Morrison: “You’ve caused people a great deal of concern over the last few months.

“You have accumulated a lot of cases.

“You must understand that if you carry on in this way, you might end up in prison and nobody wants that.”

Morrison was placed on supervision for 12 months.

He was also told to stay away from the woman as part of a non-harassment order.

‘I can’t be your mate anymore’

Morrison, who lives in supported accommodation at Fairies Road, Perth, initially denied using racist language but was found guilty after Mr Mustard and two other witnesses gave evidence.

Mr Mustard said: “We were just all mates at the time, just chatting.

“But I was seeing Shaun’s ex-missus and he didn’t like the fact I was seeing her.”

He added: “I could tell from his way he was speaking.

“He raised his voice and then he called me a ‘black b******’ and ‘black n******’.

“I didn’t do anything, I just sat in silence.

“He apologised but I wouldn’t accept his apology.

“I said to him: ‘I can’t be your mate anymore’.”

The court also heard that between September 23 and 24 2020, Morrison behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly stating to partner he was going to kill himself.

Sentence was deferred on that charge, to allow the court to consider imposing another non-harassment order.