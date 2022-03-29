Supervision for Perth man who used N-word during FaceTime chat with pals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Supervision for Perth man who used N-word during FaceTime chat with pals

By Jamie Buchan
March 29 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 29 2022, 10.11am
Shaun Morrison appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A Perth man who used the N-word during a videocall with friends has been placed on supervision.

Shaun Morrison was reported to police after launching into a racist rant against then-pal Daniel Mustard.

He called Mr Mustard a “black b******” and a “black n*****” after finding out he was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Morrison later tried to say sorry but the apology was rejected.

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing after he was found guilty at trial of behaving in a threatening or abusive way and making racist remarks during a FaceTime chat on August 6 2019.

The first-time offender also admitted breaching Covid-19 regulations by being outside his home in April 2020, during the early days of lockdown.

The court further heard he had twice breached bailed conditions by approaching the woman at the centre of the row.

Sheriff William Wood told Morrison: “You’ve caused people a great deal of concern over the last few months.

“You have accumulated a lot of cases.

“You must understand that if you carry on in this way, you might end up in prison and nobody wants that.”

Morrison was placed on supervision for 12 months.

He was also told to stay away from the woman as part of a non-harassment order.

‘I can’t be your mate anymore’

Morrison, who lives in supported accommodation at Fairies Road, Perth, initially denied using racist language but was found guilty after Mr Mustard and two other witnesses gave evidence.

Mr Mustard said: “We were just all mates at the time, just chatting.

“But I was seeing Shaun’s ex-missus and he didn’t like the fact I was seeing her.”

He added: “I could tell from his way he was speaking.

“He raised his voice and then he called me a ‘black b******’ and ‘black n******’.

“I didn’t do anything, I just sat in silence.

“He apologised but I wouldn’t accept his apology.

“I said to him: ‘I can’t be your mate anymore’.”

The court also heard that between September 23 and 24 2020, Morrison behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly stating to partner he was going to kill himself.

Sentence was deferred on that charge, to allow the court to consider imposing another non-harassment order.

