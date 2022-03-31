Kirkcaldy man stabbed 48-year-old dad in late-night grapple over ‘music and noise’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old from Kirkcaldy stabbed another man he was grappling with after going round to his home to complain about music and noise.

Marc Wilson admitted repeatedly striking Grzegorz Szymikowski on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, while under provocation, in the town’s Lansbury Street in the early hours of May 2, 2020.

The guilty plea came at the end of the first day of a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, in which Mr Szymikowski gave evidence that an unknown man came to his door and stabbed him in the arm as he tried to restrain him outside.

Procurator fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told the court: “Mr Wilson ended up at the property and had been there earlier on.

“His version of events was there was music and noise emanating from the property and he got no reply and he returned beyond midnight.

“The door was answered by Grzegorz and he went outside and there was a language barrier.

“They grappled and he (Wilson) was put to the floor by the gentleman and he was being restrained.”

Mr Hay said Mr Szymikowski was then stabbed on the arm and scratched on the chest.

Wilson, of nearby Dunsire Street, fled the scene before returning later on when he was identified.

‘Extremely serious matter’

Mr Szymikowski, 48, had earlier told the trial earlier the man who appeared at his door threatened his family so he grabbed his jacket and tried to usher him towards the gate, before restraining him on the ground.

Mr Szymikowski said he was then struck on his arm and chest with a kitchen knife.

He said he started feeling dizzy and a neighbour came round with a towel to put on the stab wound, which was later treated in hospital.

Sheriff James Williamson adjourned sentencing until April 25 for the production of background reports.

The sheriff told Wilson that he turned up at someone’s house armed with a knife and that, whatever the provocation, he used it to stab a man.

The sheriff added: “It’s an extremely serious matter.”

The court heard that Wilson has no previous convictions.