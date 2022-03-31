Kirkcaldy man stabbed 48-year-old dad in late-night grapple over ‘music and noise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy man stabbed 48-year-old dad in late-night grapple over ‘music and noise’

By Jamie McKenzie
March 31 2022, 10.00am Updated: March 31 2022, 1.07pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A 24-year-old from Kirkcaldy stabbed another man he was grappling with after going round to his home to complain about music and noise.

Marc Wilson admitted repeatedly striking Grzegorz Szymikowski on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, while under provocation, in the town’s Lansbury Street in the early hours of May 2, 2020.

The guilty plea came at the end of the first day of a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, in which Mr Szymikowski gave evidence that an unknown man came to his door and stabbed him in the arm as he tried to restrain him outside.

Procurator fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told the court: “Mr Wilson ended up at the property and had been there earlier on.

“His version of events was there was music and noise emanating from the property and he got no reply and he returned beyond midnight.

“The door was answered by Grzegorz and he went outside and there was a language barrier.

“They grappled and he (Wilson) was put to the floor by the gentleman and he was being restrained.”

Mr Hay said Mr Szymikowski was then stabbed on the arm and scratched on the chest.

Wilson, of nearby Dunsire Street, fled the scene before returning later on when he was identified.

‘Extremely serious matter’

Mr Szymikowski, 48, had earlier told the trial earlier the man who appeared at his door threatened his family so he grabbed his jacket and tried to usher him towards the gate, before restraining him on the ground.

Mr Szymikowski said he was then struck on his arm and chest with a kitchen knife.

He said he started feeling dizzy and a neighbour came round with a towel to put on the stab wound, which was later treated in hospital.

Sheriff James Williamson adjourned sentencing until April 25 for the production of background reports.

The sheriff told Wilson that he turned up at someone’s house armed with a knife and that, whatever the provocation, he used it to stab a man.

The sheriff added: “It’s an extremely serious matter.”

The court heard that Wilson has no previous convictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]