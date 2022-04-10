Hallowe’en threat to stab boss lands Fife knifeman in prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man who threatened to stab his boss during an armed rant has been jailed.

HMP Perth inmate Nico Braithwaite was locked up after admitting assaulting his former partner and possessing a blade in Kennoway on October 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti said Brathwaite’s on-off partner of four years came home with a friend and found he had broken in through the window.

He came down the stairs as the women entered and his partner tried to lead him out by the arm.

However, the two began tussling.

“The accused went into the kitchen and smashed the kitchen window,” Ms Bhatti said.

Both women left the property and his partner sat on a bench outside.

Braithwaite left and grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against a wall.

Brandishing a knife, he threatened to stab her accompanying friend’s father, for whom he was working at the time.

‘No intention’ to use knife

His solicitor David Bell explained told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Braithwaite was just “sounding off” and had no intention on acting on his threats.

He said: “I accept Mr Braithwaite has a poor record for somebody who is just 24.

“He wasn’t a stranger to the property but it’s accepted he wasn’t welcome that night.

“I’ve seen mobile phone footage.

“At one point, she throws a punch at him.

“There was no injury.

“This is a young man who’s had a particularly difficult upbringing.”

‘No alternative’ to prison

Braithwaite admitted that at Bishops Court, he assaulted the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and repeatedly seizing her by the body.

He pled guilty to throwing her to the ground and seizing her by the hair.

Braithwaite also admitted seizing the woman by the body again and pulling her from where she was sitting and pushing her on the body and against a wall.

He admitted acting in a manner likely to cause fear or alarm by smashing a window at the property and repeatedly threatening others there with violence, before brandishing a knife while shouting and swearing.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Given your record, given the nature of this offence, I’ve come to the conclusion there’s no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Braithwaite for 20 months, backdated to November.

The sheriff also issued a year-long non-harassment order to protect his partner.