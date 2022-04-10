Hallowe’en threat to stab boss lands Fife knifeman in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Hallowe’en threat to stab boss lands Fife knifeman in prison

By Ross Gardiner
April 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 10 2022, 5.37pm
Nico Braithwaite
Nico Braithwaite.

A Fife man who threatened to stab his boss during an armed rant has been jailed.

HMP Perth inmate Nico Braithwaite was locked up after admitting assaulting his former partner and possessing a blade in Kennoway on October 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti said Brathwaite’s on-off partner of four years came home with a friend and found he had broken in through the window.

He came down the stairs as the women entered and his partner tried to lead him out by the arm.

However, the two began tussling.

“The accused went into the kitchen and smashed the kitchen window,” Ms Bhatti said.

Nico Braithwaite.

Both women left the property and his partner sat on a bench outside.

Braithwaite left and grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against a wall.

Brandishing a knife, he threatened to stab her accompanying friend’s father, for whom he was working at the time.

‘No intention’ to use knife

His solicitor David Bell explained told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Braithwaite was just “sounding off” and had no intention on acting on his threats.

He said: “I accept Mr Braithwaite has a poor record for somebody who is just 24.

“He wasn’t a stranger to the property but it’s accepted he wasn’t welcome that night.

“I’ve seen mobile phone footage.

“At one point, she throws a punch at him.

“There was no injury.

“This is a young man who’s had a particularly difficult upbringing.”

‘No alternative’ to prison

Braithwaite admitted that at Bishops Court, he assaulted the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and repeatedly seizing her by the body.

He pled guilty to throwing her to the ground and seizing her by the hair.

Braithwaite also admitted seizing the woman by the body again and pulling her from where she was sitting and pushing her on the body and against a wall.

He admitted acting in a manner likely to cause fear or alarm by smashing a window at the property and repeatedly threatening others there with violence, before brandishing a knife while shouting and swearing.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Given your record, given the nature of this offence, I’ve come to the conclusion there’s no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Braithwaite for 20 months, backdated to November.

The sheriff also issued a year-long non-harassment order to protect his partner.

