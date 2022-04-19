Serving police officer accused of Dundee sexual assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serving police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting seven women at pubs and nightclubs in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Sergeant Ross Campbell faces a total of nine charges and is currently suspended by Police Scotland pending the outcome of the case.

It is understood a number of his alleged victims are police officers.

The 44-year-old allegedly carried out crimes at six nightspots between September 2019 and February 2020.

He denies all the charges against him and will stand trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Dundee charge

On December 7 and 8 2019, at The Counting House in Dundee, elsewhere in the city and during a journey to Aberdeen, Campbell allegedly sexually assaulted a woman by approaching her from behind and handling and grabbing her buttocks.

Campbell is alleged to have also sexually assaulted the same woman on February 9 2020 at Soul Bar in Aberdeen by touching her on the body and attempting to handle her buttocks.

Campbell is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen on September 15 2019 by repeatedly approaching her from behind, grabbing and pulling her towards him and striking and grabbing her buttocks.

On various occasions between September 15 2019 and December 5 2019, in Club Tropicana, on Belmont Street and in the Siberia bar, Campbell is accused of sexually assaulting another person by approaching her from behind, grabbing and pulling her towards him, grabbing her buttocks and embracing her.

Another charge alleges he sexually assaulted a woman on various occasions in Siberia on December 5 2019.

It is alleged he embraced her, touched her body, made a sexual remark, handled and grabbed her buttocks and placed ice cubes down their clothing towards her breasts.

On the same date, at the same bar, Campbell is accused of sexually assaulting another woman, grabbing her by the body, placing his hand inside her upper clothing and touching her naked body, forcing his hand inside her lower clothing and attempting to touch her naked buttocks.

Case continued to trial

The police officer allegedly sexually assaulted a sixth woman on December 19 2019 at Prohibition in Aberdeen.

It’s claimed on various occasions he approached her from behind, grabbed and pulled her towards him and on one occasion handled and grabbed her buttocks.

It is also alleged that, on February 8 or 9 2020 at Soul Bar and Paramount, Aberdeen, Campbell, sexually assaulted the same person again, touching her body and private parts over her clothing, grabbing her lower clothing and forcing his thumb inside the clothing, touching their body.

Finally, Campbell is accused of sexually assaulting another woman in Soul Bar on the same dates by touching her on the body.

Campbell, of Cove Close, Aberdeen, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but defence solicitor Paul Barnett confirmed his pleas of not guilty to all nine charges.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston continued the case to trial next month.